A school board candidate in the Minneapolis school district said she understands a policy designed to retain teachers of color by exempting them from seniority-based layoffs, but that it ultimately won’t be enough to increase diversity in the school district.

“There aren’t a lot of teachers of color, so I understand why that policy is important,” Laurel Myhra, who is running for school board in Minneapolis, told Fox News Digital. “However, the number of vacant positions and the number of people of color leaving the district is very high, so it’s a big issue.”

An agreement between the Minneapolis teachers union and the school district to exempt teachers from “underrepresented populations” from seniority-based layoffs has come under fire, with critics calling it unconstitutional and illegal. Both the school district and the teachers union have stood by the policy, saying it was designed to reverse past racism in the district.

On her campaign website, Myra notes that “students don’t see enough administration, staff and teachers who look like them or represent their communities.” To solve this problem, she said, minority teachers have to be supported.

“A lot of people are leaving, and it has to do with low wages and pay equity in the sector,” she said.

In addition to raising teacher pay, Myra said training and supporting teachers from underrepresented populations in the school district would improve retention, citing her own experience as a person of color in majority-white organizations.

“I’ve personally felt unsupported, I don’t think it’s intentional, but I think it’s when people don’t understand, or don’t see, the underlying issues of how systemic racism, or racial inequality works, or how it affects someone on an individual basis. knocking down,” she said.

Myhra said that racism can be embedded in institutions’ policies and practices, so attracting and retaining teachers of color “requires a shift in attitudes and the environment and comfort for those teachers.”

Greta Callahan, president of the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers’ teachers unit, said the debate over the policy was “all right-wing made” and that the union “couldn’t be more proud of this language.”

Callahan also said the deal didn’t go far enough, saying it was a “small, small step” but “doesn’t solve the real crisis we’re in right now.”

“To address the continuing effects of past discrimination, Minneapolis Public Schools and the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers (MFT) agreed to mutual agreement language aimed at supporting teacher recruitment and retention,” a Minneapolis Public Schools spokesperson told Fox News Digital. underrepresented groups relative to the community served by the district.”

The deal has been criticized by lawyers and education experts for potentially violating Title VII of the Civil Rights Act and the Equal Protection Clause of the Constitution.

Christine Troen, executive director of the Minnesota Parents Alliance, criticized the traditional policy of firing teachers based on a first-in, first-out process, and the policy in Minneapolis, which considered race.

“When it comes to staffing our schools, there are two methods that guarantee the high-quality education every student deserves.” “Last-in, first-out, and using race as a basis for hiring and firing. The adoption of any one of these misguided practices will undoubtedly provoke a righteous outcry from involved parents and outstanding teachers. Both must be eliminated.”