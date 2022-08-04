Mines, fires, rockets: the devastating consequences of the war torment Ukrainian farmers

ZELENODILSK, Ukraine — Their uniforms are dusty jeans and T-shirts, and they ride tractors, not tanks, along the front lines in Russia’s war in Ukraine.

But Ukrainian farmers face many of the same grave dangers that soldiers face as they harvest this year’s crops. All over Ukraine, Russian artillery and mines are killing tractor drivers. Thousands of acres of ripe wheat were burned by the strikes. The fields are covered with pockmarks where incoming shells have left craters.

Sergei Sokol, who grows wheat, barley and sunflowers in southern Ukraine, said he and his workers pulled dozens of aluminum tubes from Russian rockets out of the black soil as they worked his fields. Last month, he said, a neighbor’s harvester ran over a mine, blowing out one of its fat tires but sparing the driver.