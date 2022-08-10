type here...
Mindy Kaling isn’t bothered by speculation that BJ Novak is the father of her children

(CNN)Mindy Kaling Her father never spoke publicly Two childrenBut speculation that their other parent is ex-boyfriend and “The Office” star BJ Novak didn’t bother her, she said in a new interview.

“It doesn’t bother me,” Kaling said Marie Claire In an interview published on Tuesday. She has not confirmed the identity of her daughter and son’s biological father, but said Novak is a major part of her children’s lives.
“(Novel) is godparent to both of my children — and they have a very good relationship — and so far (the rumours) haven’t affected my happiness at all, it hasn’t affected my children or BJ,” she said. told Marie Claire. “If that’s what’s in front of people, I’ll take it.”
    Kaling and Novak have been friends since their days as writers and actors on NBC’s hit cringe-comedy “The Office.” And like their characters Kelly and Ryan, the pair were an off-again, on-again couple throughout their run on the series.
      Today, the pair maintain a strong personal and professional relationship: the two attended the Oscars together, and just last week, Novak shared a behind-the-scenes look. Photograph In his directorial debut, “Vengeance”, Kaling visited him on the set.



