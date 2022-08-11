New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Emmy-award-winning actress and mother of two Mindy Kaling is candid about starting a family on her own terms.

Kaling, 43, has one piece of advice for all women, that is “Freeze Your Eggs” According to an interview she did with Marie Claire.

“I want every 19-year-old girl to come home from college and the gift — instead of buying them jewelry or vacations or whatever — is that their parents take them to freeze their eggs… they can do it once. All these eggs are for them, for their future…” she commented.

The “The Mindy Project” star “Focus on your career in your 20s and 30s and yes, love,” she continued to encourage women.

Stephen Colbert and Mindy Kaling joke about the rumored beef

“But knowing that when you’re emotionally ready and you don’t have a partner, you can still have children.”

The actress-producer’s comments recently came in Roe v. In the wake of Wade’s reversal, where Calling mentions the privilege of being able to raise children.

“The choice to have a child — on your own terms — that’s the best part of my life… I hope women make it themselves,” Kaling continued to tell the outlet.

The “Never Have I Ever” creator added that she’s proud of her decision to become a mother in her late 30s because she feels “more financially stable and secure as a single parent.”

“I just wait until I have the means and that makes all the difference.”

In a recent wellness-themed issue of Marie Claire, Kaling also opened up about attendance Treatment, mental healthAnd how she handled losing her mother.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

Calling also touched on the issue of “defining the voice of first-generation Asian Americans” while denigrating the health of women of color in film and television.

Click here to get the Fox News app

She discusses leading women of color to feel comfortable talking about topics that are taboo in Asian American culture — mental health, depression, sex, dating and more — as she discovers her own journey in life “through becoming a mom.” and “finding security in her victory.”