Mindy Kaling and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan on how Never Have I Ever grows with their characters

Never I neverDevi Vishwakumar from the series can be one of the most complex characters on TV and Mindy Kaling knows it.

As it follows drama queen Devi (played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, a breakout role for the Mississauga actor) as she ricochets between boyfriends, best friends and family drama, the teen comedy has established itself as one of the most popular shows ever. Netflix. since premiere in 2020 . But also from the very beginning, his formula for communicating with the audience was radically different from other high school dramas and romantic comedies.

Because almost every choice Devi makes makes you want to scream.

“I think that’s what makes the character cinematic and really funny,” co-creator Kaling told CBC News of writing the script for Devi, a character loosely based on her own childhood growing up in and around Boston. “It’s a lot more fun to watch someone who believes in themselves and make big mistakes than someone who chooses not to flaunt himself – and I was a lot more like him.”

WATCH | Mindy Kaling on how she sees herself in (most) of her characters:

Mindy Kaling identifies with her characters, but not with Kelly Kapoor from The Office.

Kaling said she is well aware that for some fans of the show, Devi’s wild, impulsive decisions can make them want to tear their hair out. According to her, this is a larger version of herself with some decisive changes – both ambitious and judgmental, both “big fighters” who want the world for themselves.

The difference, according to Kaling, is Devi’s confidence and her often destructive but always interesting “hothead” personality.

“That’s why it’s so fun to see this talented actress play her,” Kaling said, “because it’s like asking, ‘What is she going to come up with now?’

The show and the actors have grown

AT Never I never, Devi’s mistakes happen quickly and hard – especially in the new season of the show, which premiered today on Netflix. Devi returns to Sherwood Oaks High School once again trying to choose between Paxton Hall’s parallel love interests Yoshida (Darren Barnet) and Ben Gross (Jaren Lewisohn) and butting heads with her mom again, Nalini Vishwakumar of Poorna Jagannathan.

And Jagannathan’s masterclass about a mother desperately trying to figure out how best to support a teenager who doesn’t quite want that help is the perfect backdrop to watch how Never I neverand his actors have grown.

WATCH | Maitreyi Ramakrishnan – “Team Ben” or “Team Paxton”?

Never Have I Ever actor Maitreya Ramakrishnan has always been 'Team Devi'

While the show can read like a juvenile version Gossip (Try to track who likes Kamala more like Prashant, Steve or Manish; how Eleanor and Fabiola fight over a text Malcolm sent to Isabella; or if Anisa is going to sleep with Ben after Devi fully told Shira during a school lesson). -night marathon) under its surface lies a more serious topic.

While Kaling based the show primarily on her teenage years, it also draws on her experience of losing her mother in 2012. Never I never once again builds in its latest episodes, luring you in with comedy only to hit you with tragedy.

Only this time, the show seems to finally get to the hearts of its characters. In the strongest (and penultimate, as Kaling plans to finish Never I never after season 4) the laughter is still there, but the series about teenage anxiety finally allows its main character to get to the root of her own problems.

WATCH | Canada has “amazing talent from South Asia,” says Mindy Kaling:

Mindy Kaling on why she loves working with Canadians

After two years of desperate attempts to mask her father’s grief through popularity and relationships, a tearful Devi asks her mom at the end of season 3, “What if no one ever loves me because I’m always too much?”

Nalini’s answer to this question and Devi’s reaction to it show not only the growth of the show, but also the problems and opportunities of youth television. If you believe in real pain and the mistakes of growing up, you let your characters grow up with your audience—all the while watching your cast do the same.

“Mindy gave me such a wonderful gift along with Devi”

“The point of these shows with young actors is that it’s so bittersweet to see the end of the road,” said Kaling. “It’s emotional. And that, you… you hope you didn’t scar these young people for life.”

Ramakrishnan, who landed the lead role in Never I never when she was 17, she says she saw the same ones.

“I got to see a little clip that we filmed all the way from the first season to the filming of parts of the fourth season,” she said. “And I looked at it and I was like, ‘Wow. Like, this kid grew up, like, this character.” But then, of course, I see my face and think: “This child has grown.”

WATCH | Maitreyi Ramakrishnan dreams of the same difficult roles as Devi:

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan of Never Have I Ever Dreams of Difficult Roles

Since debuting in Never I neverRamakrishnan had several other roles, including in My Little Pony Make Your Mark Netflix special and Pixar movie from Toronto blushes — but is silent on where exactly she would like her career to go from here.

What will she say? That she feels responsible for increasing the representation of actors and South Asian culture and hopes to continue playing characters as complex as Devi.

“For me, it’s about characters that have a hero’s path, that have a storyline, whether it’s a hero or a villain. They just have depth and a story to tell because Mindy gave me such a wonderful gift with Devi. ,” she said.

“Why would I take a character that’s smaller than this?”

South Asian Talent Forces Kaling to Return to Canada

As for Kaling, her future has a number of ties to Canada. She is going to film a novel by Canadian writer Uzma Jalaluddin. Hana Khan continues series for Amazon Studios, continues to work alongside Canadian actor Amrit Kaur in Sexual life of female studentsand has one last season Never I never release with Ramakrishnan.

Kaling says the diversity of South Asian talent keeps her coming back to Canada and to Canadian authors.

“Something special is going on there,” Kaling said. “And I’m so lucky to have access to it. So yes, thank you Canada.”

For Ramakrishnan, the answer is a little easier.

“We are all just relaxing. We’re all just sipping maple syrup, relaxing in Toronto and waiting for the right opportunity,” she said. “We’re just vibrating.”