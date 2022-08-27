New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Milwaukee police officer was accidentally shot and killed Friday after a suspect killed himself after a foot chase, authorities said.

The Milwaukee Police Department said officers were initially looking for the suspect earlier in the afternoon for violating a domestic abuse order. As they approached him, he fled and a foot chase ensued.

During the chase, the 43-year-old suspect opened fire on officers. An officer opened fire but no one was hit.

During the chase, the suspect shot at the officers again but they did not return fire, police said. He ran into the backyard and then shot himself in the head, authorities said.

As the officers approached him, they were immobilizing the suspect when his gun accidentally fired. One officer was hit.

The weapon was confiscated. The suspect died and the officer who was wounded in the shooting was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The officer, identified only as a 36-year-old man, has been with the department for five years.