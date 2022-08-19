Milwaukee Bucks Center and Disney Fan Brook Lopez Proposes to Girlfriend at Animal Kingdom

Mickey and Minnie Mouse. Cinderella and Prince Charming. Now, Brooke Lopez and Hailey Nicole Strickland.

Thirteen years ago, the Milwaukee Bucks center and Disney fan met Strickland at Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, according to a news release from Disney.

On Monday – exactly 13 years later – “Splash Mountain” proposed to her.

It sounds like a love story written by Disney himself.

The couple began the night with a “romantic” dinner at Tiffin’s Restaurant on Discovery Island at the theme park, according to the news release.

The eatery’s cuisine is “inspired by exploration and adventure” Its website. How fitting, marriage is often referred to as one of life’s greatest adventures.

NBA 2022-23 Schedule:Five things to watch for in the upcoming season

Don’t Miss: Sign up for our sports newsletter to get updates sent to your inbox

The proposal fell in front of the Tree of Life, one of “The Beacons of Magic” at Walt Disney World Resort. The tree is 145 feet tall and has more than 300 animals carved into it Disney website.

She said “Yes!” Then the lights of the attraction lit up Strickland’s smile. The news release said.

The couple had an engagement photo shoot there. And of course, Strickland has Minnie Mouse bridal ears.

Not too long ago, Lopez had another important life milestone, including a very important ring.

That milestone? The Bucks won the 2021 NBA Finals. That ring? 2021 NBA Championship Ring.

According to Strickland, a private Pilates instructor Her Instagram bio.

Contact Hannah Kirby here hannah.kirby@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter @Hannah Hope Kirby.