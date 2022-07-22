New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

50 million vehicles on the road have open recalls. Thousands of Fords, Nissans, Hyundais and Hondas have recently been added to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s list. Tap or click here to check if your model is affected.

Perhaps the manufacturer wears out a part on a particular model faster than expected and decides to replace it for everyone. Incorrect or outdated software can cause significant problems. And sometimes, the problem is more urgent, like the Takata airbag recall that began in 2013.

If you own a car, this article is for you. I’m going to tell you how you can go online to find out if your vehicle is subject to a recall and get email notifications of future recalls. You should also share this valuable intel with your family and friends.

1. Find your car’s VIN

The first step is to find your vehicle’s 17-digit Vehicle Identification Number, or VIN for short.

The VIN can be found on most vehicles by standing outside the front windshield and looking in the lower driver’s side corner of the dashboard. It can be a little hard to see, so watch carefully. Some cars also have the emblem printed on the driver’s side door jamb.

If you can’t locate your car’s VIN, check your vehicle title or registration or look at your insurance documents.

That said, it’s smart to take a photo of your car’s VIN so you always have it handy. Tap or click through for 9 more photos you should always have on your phone.

2. Update your registration

Make sure your car manufacturer can contact you. That means keeping your registration up to date and making sure your current address is on file. Yes, you may hear about a serious recall through a letter in the mail.

Your first stop is inspecting your vehicle. Look at the registration sticker on the corner of your plate to make sure the marked year is current. You can also visit your state’s Department of Motor Vehicles website to see if you have to pay any fees or go through an emissions test to bring your paperwork current.

3. Use the NHTSA Recall Checkup Tool

If you have your VIN, visit National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recall lookup page . Enter your VIN in the search field provided and the results will show the number and type of safety recalls that apply to your specific vehicle. (If you don’t have your VIN, try looking up your car’s year, make and model instead.)

The search tool includes unrepaired vehicle safety recalls from the last 15 calendar years. You’ll also see vehicle safety recalls from major light automakers, motorcycle manufacturers, and some medium/heavy truck manufacturers.

Suppose you get no results; Good news! Your vehicle is not part of the current recall.

Pro tip: It’s also a good idea to look up the VIN when you buy a used car to see if you’ll face any safety issues after you take ownership.

Aside from car recalls, NHTSA’s site is a good place to check for recalls on vehicle accessories like car seats, tires, and other car-related equipment.

4. Be active

Just because your vehicle isn’t currently subject to a recall doesn’t mean it won’t be in the future. For that purpose, the NHTSA also offers an email notification system To receive alerts about recalls.

To sign up, enter your email address and select up to five vehicle models, makes and years. You can also choose to get an overview of all vehicle recalls each week and receive alerts about tire or car seat recalls.

The NHTSA site is also an excellent place to compare vehicle safety ratings, check your tires, and find out how comfortable a car seat is. Browse the ratings page here.

5. Register with Carfax

Carfax compiles various records of your vehicle, including accident reports, service schedules and recall alerts. The best part, it’s free.

To set up an account, go to carfax.com. Do not click “Get CARFAX Reports”. It asks you to pay for a full vehicle report rather than the one you want.

Instead, click “Sign Up” in the upper right corner and create an account. Add your vehicle by searching for your VIN or license plate.

After registering, you’ll get a monthly report with open recalls for your vehicle, its value and any services.

What to do if your vehicle is part of a recall

Where do you take your car if it’s part of a recall? Recall service work is usually done at your car dealership. Call them to schedule an appointment. It’s easy to have a recall number, but they can also look up recall information through their records.

Recalls can be for potentially dangerous problems, so schedule your car service as soon as possible. Dealerships usually have shuttle services. You can drop off your car and they can pick you up when it’s ready. Your dealer can also arrange to have your car towed if the recall is a serious problem.

And remember, a free recall covers all repair work done on your car by the dealership. That includes parts and software.

