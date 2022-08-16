Millions of Americans will soon be able to buy hearing aids without a prescription

Enlarge this image toggle signature Joe Radle/Getty Images

Adults with suspected mild to moderate hearing loss will be able to buy hearing aids directly from stores, pharmacies and online stores – without a prescription or doctor’s prescription – as early as mid-October.

It’s thanks to final rule released by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday and is set to go into effect two months after a years-long campaign by lawmakers and advocates. It is creating a new category of over-the-counter hearing aids that the Biden administration says will make the devices more accessible and accessible to millions of Americans.

The new rule only applies to certain air conduction hearing aids for people aged 18 and over with mild to moderate hearing loss. It also does not apply to “personal sound amplification products,” consumer products that help people with normal hearing to amplify sounds.

Hearing loss can make communication difficult and contribute to social isolation, and researchers have also linked this to walking problems, falls, dementia as well as depression. According to the FDA, about 30 million adults in the US can use hearing aids. And still only about 14% Americans with hearing loss use them.

The rule will reduce costs and increase access

Until now, the high cost of hearing aids and examinations that not covered on basic Medicare was prohibitive for many people. Devices only usually range $1,000 to $6,000 per ear, and consumers must spend extra time and money getting checked and fitted by a specialist (although The White House speaksexperts say a medical examination is not required).

AT Biden administration estimates the new rule will reduce the cost of hearing aids by hundreds or even thousands of dollars. FDA Commissioner Robert Kaliff told reporters at a press conference that the FDA is working with manufacturers to ensure OTC devices are of “good quality” and meet the agency’s performance criteria.

It can also make the market more competitive.

The administration is also touting the move as a move that will reduce red tape while promoting innovation and competition in a highly concentrated market.

An investigation report released by Senators Chuck Grassley, D-Iowa, and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., in June found that the top five hearing aid manufacturers controlled more than 90% of the market.

Grassley and Warren have been leading the campaign for OTC hearing aids since 2017, when they introduced the bipartisan OTC Hearing Aid Act.

At the time, Congress passed the proposal, but the Trump administration’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) did not issue regulations that would truly allow these devices to be sold directly to consumers. It is currently being implemented due to July 2021 “Executive Order to Promote Competition in the American Economy” in which Biden called on the FDA to take action on over-the-counter hearing aids within 120 days (among many other provisions).

The rule has been in the making for years.

The FDA published the proposed rule in October and made several changes to the final version after reviewing more than 1,000 public comments.

Grassley and Warren’s report states that hearing aid manufacturers and their allies supported “astroturf campaigns” to distort public perception of the proposed rule by launching letter-writing campaigns, which accounted for almost 40% of all public comments.

Senators welcomed the FDA’s announcement, saying in a statement that they were “pressuring the FDA to take action at every step — holding both Republican and Democratic administrations accountable — and resisting entrenched special interests.”

If you are thinking about buying OTC hearing aids yourself, check out these tips from the American Hearing Loss Association.