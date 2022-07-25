New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Growing up in middle-class Virginia Beach, Andrew Waldoltz wanted to live in a big city, so he moved to the District of Columbia for college. After four years in a comparatively expensive city, he realized he wanted a more affordable place to live.

Waldholtz, 35, eventually found a happy compromise in St. Louis, where his Midwestern affordability and opportunities to build his career in corporate compliance had the added bonus that his sister and brother-in-law lived there.

Now living 940 miles from Virginia Beach, Waldoltz is in a distinct minority of others who reached adulthood in the 21st century, living half a continent away from where he grew up, according to a new study by the US Census Bureau and Harvard. University researchers released Monday.

The study found that more than two-thirds of young people in the US by age 26 live in the same area where they grew up, 80% live less than 100 miles away, and 90% live less than 500 miles away. Migration distances were shorter for black and Hispanic youth compared to white and Asian youth, and higher-income parents traveled farther from their hometowns than lower-income parents, the study said.

“For many people, the ‘radius of economic opportunity’ is too narrow,” the report said.

The study found that early in life, when migration was at its peak in the US, people born mainly between 1984 and 1992 were more likely to move away from the commuting zone where they grew up. Commuting zones are made up of one or more counties. Reflecting the local labor market and more than 700 commuting zones in the US, the birth range in the study overlaps the generation commonly referred to as millennials.

The most common destinations for young people are concentrated near where they grew up, according to the study, which used decades of census, survey and tax data.

For example, three-quarters of the people who grew up in the Chicago area live there. Rockford is the top destination for people moving away and staying in Illinois, but represents less than 1% of Chicago’s youth population. Los Angeles is the top destination for out-of-state movers, but only 1.1% of young people are from Chicago, according to an interactive data tool that accompanies the study.

Atlanta is the most popular destination for black youth to move away from their hometowns, followed by Houston and Washington. Young black men who grew up in high-income households are many times more likely to move to these cities in the “New Great Migration” than those from low-income families, the study said.

For white adults who left their hometowns, New York, Los Angeles, Washington, and Denver were the top population destinations. Los Angeles and New York are the top two destinations for Asian and Hispanic youth. San Antonio and Phoenix are also popular with Hispanics, while San Francisco also attracts young Asians.

Despite the region’s economic woes and job opportunities elsewhere, young people in Appalachia are less likely to stay away from their hometowns than those with similar incomes living elsewhere, the report said.

Millennials’ reluctance to move away is reflected in recent studies showing a decline in mobility among the entire population in the US. In the middle of the last century, nearly one-fifth of US residents, not just young people, moved every year. A recent report from Brookings says that due to an aging population, dual-income families have steadily declined since the 1950s, and more recently due to the pandemic.

A Pew Research Center survey released last week found that a quarter of US adults aged 25 to 34 will live in multigenerational households in 2021, up from 9% in 1971. The Pew study and the study by the Census Bureau and the study by Harvard University researchers overlapped to some extent.

When there are wage gains in the local labor market, residents who grew up within 100 miles (161 kilometers) benefit more than people who immigrate to the area. The effect of an increase in wages on migration to a region is small, and migrants may have moved there regardless of the increase in wages. A study released Monday found that young black men are less likely to move to a place due to wage increases compared to white and Hispanic millennials.

Walholtz, who is white, graduated in 2008 in a recession and moved back to Virginia Beach to work. “Probably the worst time to be looking for a job,” he said. He eventually went to law school in Ohio and prioritized work opportunities three years later when deciding where to live after graduation.

“We all need a job to pay our bills,” Waldoltz said. “That factor should be the most important factor.”