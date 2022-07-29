New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

America’s veterans are still taking on missions to save the world.

Two retired special operations Army veterans, Lt. Col. Suze McDonald and First Sgt. Dan Henderson, joined last month in an effort to help restore the country’s declining coral reefs.

The mission, based in Islamorada, Florida, is led by I.CARE, a conservation organization dedicated to restoring reefs in the region, as well as the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation, which conducts scientific research and educational marine conservation programs.

A third organization involved in the project, Force Blue, retrains and redeploys special ops veterans to participate in similar protection missions.

The two veterans, plus Gold Star family member Katie Palmer and a Monroe County Schools student, all participated in the dive in June. Representatives of the organization and scientists participated in this program.

The team is responsible for coral transplants during the dive, conducting maintenance and monitoring previous transplants.

“I want people to appreciate their oceans and diversity, and how much we need it.”

The two-day training and diving project included nailing and zip-tying to veterinarian-screened coral reefs, as well as cleaning algae from young coral.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, MacDonald described the scientists involved in the mission, including the interns and Harvey, who she described as “really brilliant.”

“It’s wonderful to have people with skills working with people with knowledge,” she said.

The retired intelligence officer, like herself before leaving the military, insists that our oceans should not be taken for granted.

“I want people to appreciate their oceans and diversity and how much we need it,” she said.

Military combat diver Dan Henderson, newly retired after 20.5 years of active duty, described the experience as educational.

He explained that the scientists instructed the divers to plant more than 150 pieces of coral – a small number that would have a generational impact.

“Even if its effects are small, what we’re doing is setting this generation [and] He said that the future generations will get a better standard of living.

Henderson, who is the lead scuba instructor at the Divers Institute of Technology in Seattle, emphasized the importance of educating the public about how coral reefs affect humans.

“One person can make a difference, but together we can make an impact.”

“Partnering with special operations veterans and things like that — that brings a different perspective to it,” he said.

“We’re on the right track as far as the conservation side of things goes.”

Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation co-chair Jessica Harvey found working with other nonprofits and diving herself an “absolute joy,” she told Fox News Digital.

“One person can make a difference, but together we can make an impact,” she said.

The mission raised awareness of coral reef health, as only 2% of the Florida Keys are home to coral reefs.

Coral reefs make up less than .2% of our oceans, but contain 25% of the world’s fish species, second only to the rainforest in diversity, according to Harvey.

While it’s a “shame” that corals are overtaking to save our oceans, Harvey expressed that it’s “fantastic” that the science is actually working.

During the dive, Harvey spotted a coral she had planted with her father, Dr Guy Harvey, a year earlier – which she described as “very satisfying”.

Jim Ritterhoff, co-founder of Force Blue, told Fox News Digital that coral reefs provide many benefits to mankind, including drug development and oxygen production.

Ritterhoff says one out of every three breaths humans take comes from the ocean.

“We get a lot from this incredibly important ecosystem,” he said.