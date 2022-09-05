New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The Washington Post reported that the use of the two Marines was intentional in the wake of President Biden’s campaign-style speech, which civilian-military scholars called “unwise.”

Washington Post reporter Dan Lamothe revealed in a report Friday, “Biden’s speech immediately sparked debate about the Marines politicizing the military,” adding that a White House official said on condition of anonymity that there was a “conscious decision” to feature military personnel. During Biden’s speech “For Symbolism.”

“The President gave an important speech last night about our democracy and our values, the values ​​that our men and women alike fight every day to protect,” the official’s statement read. “The Marines’ presence at the speech was intended to show the president his service to these ideals and the unique role our independent military plays in protecting our democracy, regardless of which party is in power.”

The Marines’ appearance during the speech was criticized by the audience as well as some members of the media for using the soldiers “as props” in an anti-MAGA campaign rally.

Lamothe acknowledged the criticism as the military has struggled to remain more apolitical.

“Presidents have long used the U.S. military and military equipment when addressing the American people. But military officials have often tried to narrow how people in uniform are drawn into the political spotlight, saying the military is an institution that protects all Americans. Regardless of political affiliation. ,” Lamothe wrote.

He also cited two civil-military scholars who said “the use of Marines in the background of the speech was ill-advised.”

“In this case, the choice to put the Marine guards literally in the frame was unfortunate,” said Duke University professor Peter Feaver, who has similarly criticized Trump.

Naval War College scholar Lindsey Cohn said during the speech that Biden was drafted by the Marines ‘wasn’t a crisis, but it was avoidable and avoidable’ … She added that the Biden administration ‘needs to be hypersensitive and cautious about the optics of trying to. to strengthen some regulations weakened by the Trump administration,” Lamothe wrote.

In this light, Lamothe suggested that former President Donald Trump is guilty of the same politicization, using federal troops to remove protesters for “photo opportunities.”

“In June 2020, he called for days to use active-duty US troops to quell protests over the police killing of George Floyd, alarming senior Pentagon officials who saw his plans as an abuse of power. At the height of the crisis, federal Trump asked other senior US officials to photograph Troops cleared the demonstrators from Lafayette Square outside the White House before taking them to a nearby church for the opportunity,” Lamothe wrote.

However, a year later in June 2021, the inspector general’s report revealed that federal officials allowed protesters to install an anti-scale fence around the White House after they protested widely in the area. Interior Department Inspector General Mark Lee Greenblatt said the decision came after at least 49 US Park Police (USPP) were injured while policing protesters.

In 2020, then-candidate Biden attacked then-President Trump for using the armed forces for political purposes and pledged to the National Guard that he would “never put the military in the middle of politics or personal vendettas.”