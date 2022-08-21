type here...
Military lawyers surprised by the form of official investigation into the death of four cadets

Officer Cadets Jack Hogarth, Andrei Khonchu, Broden Murphy and Andres Salek (left to right) were killed in an incident on the campus of the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ontario on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Ministry of National Defense)

Military law experts say they are surprised that the on-campus incident that ended last spring in the death of four cadets at the Royal Military College (RMC) in Kingston is becoming a “less harsh” form of internal military investigation.

At about 2 a.m. ET on April 29, a car carrying four cadets – all in their senior class – plunged into the water off Point Frederick, a peninsula between Kingston Harbor and Navy Bay on the St. Lawrence River, where RMC is located. campus.

The four cadets were Andrei Khonchu, Jack Hogarth, Andres Salek, and Broden Murphy.

Although few details about the accident are known, foul play was ruled out early on, so the Ontario Chief Coroner’s Office took the lead in investigating the deaths. Kingston Police and the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service (CFNIS), the independent investigative arm of the military police, are providing assistance.

  • Military school cadets who died “too early” were awarded posthumous degrees
  • Death of a Royal Military College cadet: what happens next

Major General D. Craig Aitchison, commander of the Canadian Defense Academy, also ordered an internal summary investigation, which began on 17 May. An internal summary investigation is one of two types of administrative investigation that the military typically conducts after a member’s death.

They are not intended to impose legal or civil liability or punishment. In the case of four cadets, a brief investigation will review the service-related circumstances of the incident and make recommendations to prevent similar deaths in the future.

In a simplified investigation, the case is handled by one officer.

“SI is usually chosen when the issue is less complex,” said a spokesman for the Department of National Defense (DND).

Campus of the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ontario, April 2022. (Lars Hagberg/Canadian Press)

The second form of administrative investigation is the commission of inquiry, which the department says is “usually reserved for something more complex.” This is a military group that hears testimonies and testimony from people under oath.

“Actually, I was a little surprised they didn’t use a commission of inquiry,” said military lawyer Rory Fowler, a retired lieutenant colonel and a former lawyer in the Judge Advocate General’s office.

“Typically, in the past, high-profile decision makers in the Canadian Forces, when dealing with high-profile non-combat deaths, usually did not appoint a commission of inquiry.”

“Given the severity of the accident as a tragedy and so on, I expected the commission of inquiry to be more formal, if not for any other reason. [than] leave no stone unturned,” said Michel Drapeau, a retired colonel who practices military law and teaches at the University of Ottawa.

Commission of Inquiry can still happen

While a summary investigation is “much less reliable than a commission of inquiry,” Fowler said, there may be reasons for the military to take this route.

The Canadian Forces may find parallel investigations by the military, civilian police and coroners quite thorough, he said.

“If there are other investigations that will fulfill this fact-finding function, there is probably no need for a more robust commission of inquiry…” Fowler said.

“Because this particular tragic circumstance has attracted so much media attention, the convening body may well be of the opinion that it is better sooner rather than later regarding the completion of the administrative investigation.”

According to DND, the commencement of a summary investigation does not rule out a commission of inquiry at a later stage.

Awaiting autopsy reports

During the brief investigation, the investigator contacts families to ask questions and then shares the results with them, the department said.

The findings “are not made public in full given the privacy and personal information they contain,” the DND added.

An RMC spokesman said last week that no infrastructure changes were being made at Point Frederick “at this time” as the military awaits final reports from the chief coroner’s office and a brief investigation.

“It would be premature to initiate any changes until the final recommendations of the final investigation are presented,” the spokesman said.

Authorities pulled a car from the St. Lawrence River on Friday, April 29, 2022. (SHS)

Earlier this week, a spokesman for the coroners’ office said it was awaiting final autopsy reports, including toxicology results, before providing the results of the four death inquiries to CFNIS and the officer conducting the internal summary investigation.

The spokesman added that the results of the death investigation could also be made available to families upon request.

DND is under no obligation to release any of this information to the public.

“When the Chief Coroner’s Office investigation is completed, CFNIS may report the results with due regard to the wishes of families and privacy laws,” a department spokesman said.

