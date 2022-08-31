Military investigation into alleged torture videos still silent after more than a year

More than 14 months after the investigation began, Canadian military police still have not reported what – if anything – Canadian commanders have done after being confronted with videos showing alleged atrocities involving Iraqi police being trained as part of a multinational programs.

The slow pace of the investigation worries federal New Democrats, while a prominent human rights lawyer says the Department of National Defense (DND) has a history of downplaying or even ignoring acts of allied torture.

Spring 2021 Postmedia reported that Canadian soldiers were shown videos of possible war crimes filmed by their Iraqi students in 2018 shortly after arriving at a US-led training base near Mosul, the country’s second largest city. Recently, Mosul was liberated from the power of Islamic State extremists.

The video allegedly showed a woman being raped to death by Iraqi security forces, as well as numerous gruesome footage of the torture and execution of Islamic State prisoners.

The instructors, alarmed at the prospect of training possible war criminals, reported the matter to the Canadian contingent commander. The commander told the instructors not to watch such videos anymore and promised to raise the issue up the chain of command.

It is unclear if the Canadians on the ground discussed the matter with the US base commander. It is unknown outside of military circles how much the military and civilian leaders in Ottawa knew about this.

Last June, sources familiar with the case told CBC News that some Canadian soldiers who were training Iraqi police in counter-terrorism were interrogated by military police.

Gen. Wayne Eyre told CBC News over a year ago that he had ordered an investigation. (Lars Hagberg/Canadian Press)

The country’s top military command, General Wayne Eyre, told CBC News at the time that he had ordered a fact-finding investigation.

Asked about the progress of the investigation last week, a DND spokesman said the case was still open.

“The investigation into this case is ongoing and no further details can be provided at this time,” Dan LeBoutillier, head of media relations at DND, said in an email.

LeBoutillier added that members of the Royal Canadian Regiment’s 3rd Battalion who were affected by what they reported witnessing were offered counseling, including what is known as an “extended post-deployment review” that takes place within six months of deployment. .

“Closing Your Eyes”

The soldiers said that on September 18, 2018, Iraqi students showed them the video. While they immediately expressed their concern, the lack of action from their commanders prompted further complaints after the instructors arrived home at the Petawawa garrison in Ontario.

On October 20, 2020—more than two years after the deployment—the battalion commander and regimental sergeant major convened the town hall to brief the troops on how their video reports have been handled and give them a forum to express their concerns. .

Human rights lawyer Paul Champ, who led a trial of torture allegations related to Canada’s handover of suspected Taliban fighters during the Afghan war, said the current Iraq investigation is clearly not a DND priority, most likely not completed and likely not to which will not lead.

“The Canadian military has a very disturbing history of turning a blind eye to torture,” Champ told CBC News.

“There are many examples where Canada is just perversely turning a blind eye instead of taking, you know, the proper steps in accordance with international law.”

He said Canada has an obligation to ensure that “torture committed by anyone is properly investigated.”

A suspected Afghan man is interrogated during a joint Canadian-Afghan army patrol in the Panjwayi district of Kandahar province in 2009. (Colin Perkel/Canadian Press)

During Canada’s combat deployment to Kandahar, Ottawa initially agreed to hand over captured Taliban suspects to Afghan authorities and did not reserve the right to check their well-being afterwards to ensure they were not tortured during interrogations.

It wasn’t until media reports of the abuse surfaced that the Conservative government of the time instituted a surveillance regime.

Under international law, Canada has a responsibility to ensure that people it transfers to other countries are not in danger of being tortured.

Similarly, once videos of torture viewed by Canadian instructors in Iraq were reported to higher Canadian authorities, those commanders were required to report any such evidence of torture to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. This agency will have to determine whether a war crime has been committed.

Lawyer Paul Champ: “I wouldn’t be surprised if this case isn’t taken seriously.” ((Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press))

“I wouldn’t be surprised if this issue isn’t taken seriously,” Champ said. “The big question is how high [up the chain] It’s gone.

“I would like to think that whoever found out about these videos reported them along the chain. In Ottawa, do you know at what general level it stopped? And what did this person do or not do?

The federal New Democrats say the allegations of Canadian soldiers are deeply troubling and the Liberal government is failing to protect the troops.

“Our soldiers should never work with war criminals, and any such issues they raise should be taken seriously immediately when they arise,” said Lindsay Mathissen, NDP national defense critic.

“The New Democrats support a full investigation to determine exactly what happened and urge the government to put in place adequate reporting mechanisms to ensure this never happens again.”