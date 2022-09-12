Milik caused bedlam in Turin. But then the real chaos began.

BUTRkadiusz Milik knew about the punishment, but still committed the crime, tearing off his shirt and throwing it into the air as he rushed to the Juventus fans outside the goal. They rolled down the podium towards him, delirious and in disbelief. In the 91st minute, their team lost at home to Salernitan with a score of 2:1. Now, in ’95, Milik scored and put them ahead 3-2.

A return worth leaving for. Milik had been shown a yellow card 10 minutes earlier, so his celebration earned him a red one. Even after referee Matteo Marcenaro showed it to him, the striker kept hitting five teammates on his way to the tunnel.

Salernitana may not be a glamorous rival – a team that spent most of last season in the relegation zone – but Juventus needed it. They managed just two wins in their first five Serie A matches before losing to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. This was to be the season when they would return to the forefront of Italian football. In July, Massimiliano Allegri said his team “should” win the Scudetto.

European review: draw with Juventus ends in chaos, while Union Berlin comes out on top Read more

Milik’s goal seemed like a turning point as Juventus bounced back from two conceded goals, rediscovering the trait that used to define them: the ability to simply win when they didn’t deserve it. And then VAR-check took it away from them.

Marchenaro was sent to a monitor and shown footage of Leonardo Bonucci behind Salernitana’s defenders when Milik kicked the corner from a corner. The Juventus player unsuccessfully tried to recoup. In the interpretation of Marcenaro Bonucci interfered with the game. This calls for discussion given that the ball was already out of reach of goalkeeper Luigi Sepe. Less controversial was the fact that this angle was wrong – Antonio Candreva completely disappeared, who moved back to the corner flag and played with everyone on the field.

One controversy has grown into another. As a result of the brawl on the bench, Juventus’ Juan Cuadrado and Salernitana’s Federico Fazio, as well as Allegri himself, received new red cards. None of them serve a suspension as miserably as Milik, who was sent off for celebrating a mistakenly missed goal. On Sunday, he posted a video showing Kandreva’s stance on his social media, saying he was “out of words.”

The Polish striker has been a bright note in this disappointing start to the season for Juventus, joining on loan from Marseille at the end of the transfer window and scoring in each of his previous two league appearances. Since leaving Napoli last year to join the French club, he has been through mixed fortunes.

Seen as a stand-in for Dusan Vlahovic, another tall and muscular No. 9 who can fill a similar role, Milik’s quick start could increase the number of calls for them to play together. Despite scoring four goals in his first four league games, and another goal correctly dismissed for offside on Sunday, Vlahović often looked isolated in attack.

Allegri urged patience in his pre-match press conference, reminding reporters that Paul Pogba, Angel Di Maria and Federico Chiesa were injured and claimed that a new season would begin after the World Cup. Juventus won five of nine league titles in a row during his previous tenure, but also didn’t always get off to a fast start in those seasons. In 2015/16 they scored five points in their first six games but finished with 91.

Arkadiusz Milik of Juventus celebrates, believing he won the game for Juventus. Photograph: Jonathan Moskrop/Getty Images

However, there is concern among supporters. Allegri’s re-admission last summer was to mark a return to the “just win” mentality of the 2010s, a rejection of the idealism that led the club to hire Maurizio Sarri and Andrea Pirlo. As Allegri echoed, “We need to be not pretty, pretty losers, but nasty winners.” However, if you do not win, you will end up with the worst of both worlds.

The team’s lack of enthusiasm was evident in the empty seats at Allianz Stadium. Salernitana’s transport support created a contrast. Officially 1,300 people packed the away section, but a few more men became apparent as their team pulled ahead.

Never in their history have Salernitana had a two-goal lead away at half-time in Serie A, but it was well deserved. Repeatedly they caught Juventus with long balls and it was an accurate right-to-left pass from Dylan Bronn who found Pasquale Mazzocchi, who landed a triple overstep to freeze Weston McKenny before making a cross and Candreva scored a goal at the rear post. .

The second came from a penalty, Krzysztof Piatek converted in stoppage time of the first half. The same forward earned an opportunity when his shot landed in Gleison Bremer’s arm after a more direct right hand.

Bremer brought Juventus back into play with a powerful header early in the second half, but Salernitana did not give up. The hosts huffed and huffed but were still on the road to defeat until a clumsy challenge from Tonny Vilhena gave them their own penalty in the 91st minute. Sepe parried Bonucci’s attempt, but the Juventus player captured the rebound well.

This was followed by a Milik header, errors in the VAR system and many red cards. By the time the dust settles, both teams may consider this opportunity a waste. Juventus were offended, but Salernitana were within arm’s reach of a famous victory.

Dramatic final between Juventus and Salernitana. Arkadiusz Milik thought that in the 96th minute he scored the winning goal for the Old Lady, losing 2-0 and winning 3-2… But thanks to VAR, the goal was ruled out and Milik received a second yellow card for taking off his shirt. pic.twitter.com/Zvny3aTMIn — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 11, 2022

It seems like a world away from where they were at the end of 2021 when 16 fans traveled 1,000 miles back and forth to attend a game canceled due to Covid. Salernitana were at the bottom at the time and were on the verge of being kicked out of the league due to a conflict of interest caused by them sharing ownership with Lazio.

The situation was finally resolved when Daniele Iervolino took over before hiring relegation rescue specialist Davide Nicola as manager. Salernitana scored more points in the next 14 games than in the first 23 and reached safety with one spare.

This season they are aiming for more. After a falling out with well-known Salernitana sporting director Walter Sabatini, Iervolino replaced him with Morgan De Sanctis and began a major overhaul of the squad. Fifteen players were added for over €40 million. Nicola was hired and given the chance to show he can do more than save.

So far the results are impressive. Salernitana’s only loss was against Roma on the opening weekend. Before Sunday’s match, they boasted better possession statistics and more shots on goal than their rivals.

Quick guide Series A results Show Sampdoria 1:2 Milan, International 1:0 Turin, Naples 1:0 La Spezia, Juventus 2:2 Salernitana, Lazio 2:0 Verona, Sassuolo 1:3 Udinese, Lecce 1:1 Monza, Bologna 2:1 Fiorentina, Atalanta 1 -1 cream bolt was it helpful? Thanks for your feedback.

The newcomers quickly integrated. Piatek was making his first start, but his equally impressive team-mate Boulaye Dia already has three goals and two assists. Giulio Maggiore, the 24-year-old from La Spezia, more than held his own in a midfield battle with Argentina’s Leandro Paredes.

“I think we lost two points,” Piatek said after the final whistle. Salernitana was lucky not to lose, but at the same time disappointed that she didn’t win.