A drug-sniffing dog found police at Milan airport about 13 kilograms (roughly 30 pounds) of cocaine stuffed into the leather upholstery of a motorized wheelchair, whose user immediately stood up and was arrested, authorities said.

A special canine unit was deployed at Italy’s Malpensa airport to check passengers and their luggage arriving by plane from the Dominican Republic – after drug couriers previously used the route – police said in a statement.

When a dog alerted officers to the passenger, police first searched his luggage, which turned up nothing, but after opening the upholstery of the wheelchair, drugs were found.

The passenger, a Spaniard who asked airport staff to help him guide the wheelchair, later got up and walked unaided before being detained, police said.

The passenger was brought to a local jail, where judicial authorities maintained his detention pending investigation into the matter, the statement said.

Authorities said the 11 packets of cocaine, weighing 13.35 kilograms, could have made 27,000 individual doses and were worth about 1.4 million euros ($1.2 million).