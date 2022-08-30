Mikhail Gorbachev, Soviet leader who ended the Cold War, has died at age 91.

Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War without bloodshed but failed to prevent the collapse of the Soviet Union, has died at the age of 91, Russian news agencies reported Tuesday, citing hospital officials.

Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader, negotiated arms reduction agreements with the United States and partnered with Western powers to remove the Iron Curtain that had divided Europe since World War II and bring about German reunification.

“Mikhail Gorbachev died last night after a serious and protracted illness,” the Interfax news agency quoted the message from the Central Clinical Hospital of Russia.

The Russian Embassy in Canada confirmed his death to CBC News in an electronic statement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his “deepest condolences” over Gorbachev’s death, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Interfax.

“Tomorrow he will send a telegram of condolences to his family and friends,” he said.

Gorbachev and US President Ronald Reagan exchange pens during the signing ceremony for the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty at the White House on December 8, 1987. Gorbachev’s interpreter Pavel Palazhchenko stands in the center. (Bob Dougherty/Associated Press)

Putin in 2005 called the collapse of the Soviet Union “the greatest geopolitical catastrophe” of the 20th century, and in 2018 he said he would reverse it if he could.

After decades of Cold War tension and confrontation, Gorbachev brought the Soviet Union closer to the West than at any time since World War II.

But he saw that this work was spoiled in the last months of his life, when Putin’s invasion of Ukraine led to the collapse of Western sanctions on Moscow, when politicians both in Russia and in the West began to talk openly about a new cold war.

“Gorbachev died symbolically when his life’s work – freedom – was effectively destroyed by Putin,” said Andrey Kolesnikov, senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Gorbachev received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1990.

He will be buried at Moscow’s Novodevichy Cemetery next to his wife Raisa, who died in 1999, the TASS news agency reported, citing a fund set up by the former Soviet leader after leaving office.

WATCH | CBC talking to Gorbachev: Interview: Mikhail Gorbachev 20 years after the end of the Cold War, Alexandra Shatskaya talks with former head of the USSR Mikhail Gorbachev

Reforms inspired nationalists

When democratic protests swept across the Soviet-bloc countries of communist Eastern Europe in 1989, he refrained from using force—unlike previous Kremlin leaders who sent tanks to quell uprisings in Hungary in 1956 and Czechoslovakia in 1968.

But the protests ignited a desire for autonomy in the 15 republics of the Soviet Union, which disintegrated chaotically over the next two years.

Gorbachev tried in vain to prevent this collapse.

“The Gorbachev era is the era of perestroika, the era of hopes, the era of our entry into the rocket-free world… but there was one miscalculation: we didn’t know our country well,” said Vladimir Shevchenko, who headed the Gorbachev Protocol Bureau when he was a Soviet leader.

“Our union broke up, it was a tragedy and his tragedy,” RIA quotes him as saying.

After becoming general secretary of the USSR Communist Party in 1985 at just 54, he set out to revitalize the system by introducing limited political and economic freedoms, but his reforms got out of control.

Gorbachev and German Chancellor Angela Merkel visit a photo exhibition marking his 80th birthday at the Kennedy Museum in Berlin on February 24, 2011. (Thomas Peter/Reuters)

His policy of “glasnost”—freedom of speech—allowed for previously unthinkable criticism of the party and the state, but also emboldened nationalists who began to push for independence in the Baltic republics of Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, and elsewhere.

Many Russians have never forgiven Gorbachev for the unrest caused by his reforms, seeing the subsequent drop in their living standards as too high a price to pay for democracy.

“He gave us all freedom, but we don’t know what to do with it,” liberal economist Ruslan Grinberg told the military’s Zvezda news agency after visiting Gorbachev in the hospital on June 30.

Cold War historian Sergei Radchenko said that Gorbachev “lived to see some of his worst fears come true and his brightest dreams drown in blood and mud.

Former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney called Gorbachev “the end of a long list of great leaders of the 80s and 90s”.

“He was friendlier than the Soviet leaders of the past – all severe apparatchiks from the communist regime, who knew very little about the rest of the world and seemed less inclined to learn anything about it, about us,” Mulroney told CBC. How does this happen.

According to him, Gorbachev was “a completely different cauldron.”

“He was looking ahead. He wanted a good relationship. He wanted the Soviet Union to be respected. And he wanted to transform him from the inside in order to get that respect and admiration from others.”