‘Mike”s knockout performance doesn’t pack enough of a fresh punch to go the distance

(CNN) The Mike Tyson story doesn’t suffer from a lack of media exposure, so the effort to create a new limited series around the former heavyweight champ entered the ring facing a high bar. Despite a knockout performance by Trevante Rhodes, “Mike” doesn’t consistently articulate this, offering an episodic, occasionally very insulting tone in an effort to portray not only the boxer, but those who have passed through his orbit.

The device proves a little too meta for its own good, creating an uneven play that yields a split verdict even with Rhodes’ impressive footwork.

The narrative begins with Tyson’s early years of hardscrabble, before gruff trainer Cus D’Amato (Harvey Keitel) puts him on the path to boxing glory, the vast wealth that comes with it, and Tyson’s almost Shakespearean downfall with excess and exploitation. From the people around him.

As constructed, the 30-ish-minute episodes of “Mike” essentially create windows between different players in his evolving story, with Tyson occasionally breaking through the fourth wall to directly address the audience or narrate.

