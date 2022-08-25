‘Mike”s knockout performance doesn’t pack enough of a fresh punch to go the distance

(CNN)The Mike Tyson story doesn’t suffer from a lack of media exposure, so the effort to create a new limited series around the former heavyweight champ entered the ring facing a high bar. Despite a knockout performance by Trevante Rhodes, “Mike” doesn’t consistently articulate this, offering an episodic, occasionally very insulting tone in an effort to portray not only the boxer, but those who have passed through his orbit.
Created by Steven Rogers (“I, Tonya”)“Mike” is an unofficial depiction of Tyson’s life He drew the anger of the man himselfNot just on recorded records, but Tyson’s one-man biographical show, “The Undisputed Truth,” Rods replicated that material as a kind of interstitial glue to hold the production together.
The device proves a little too meta for its own good, creating an uneven play that yields a split verdict even with Rhodes’ impressive footwork.
The narrative begins with Tyson’s early years of hardscrabble, before gruff trainer Cus D’Amato (Harvey Keitel) puts him on the path to boxing glory, the vast wealth that comes with it, and Tyson’s almost Shakespearean downfall with excess and exploitation. From the people around him.
As constructed, the 30-ish-minute episodes of “Mike” essentially create windows between different players in his evolving story, with Tyson occasionally breaking through the fourth wall to directly address the audience or narrate.
Rhodes (“Moonlight”) admirably captures Tyson in all his contradictions, from his imposing physicality to his emotional vulnerability, in a way that goes beyond mimicking his voice and adopting his ways. The cleverly chosen cast also includes Laura Harrier as Robin Givens and Russell Hornsby as promoter Don King.
Still, “Mike” clearly wants to be more than a biography, moving beyond the 1990 HBO film to consider matters of race, class and gender politics. The tonal shifts thus make this a very hit-and-miss affair, the most effective episode centering on Desiree Washington (Lee Eubanks), a beauty-pageant contestant whose defenders hate her for accusing Tyson of raping her, prompting her to speak out. “The desire is gone and it’s not coming back,” she says of the happy teenager.
Tyson has been in the public eye for everything since Marketing Foods to do A fight on a plane in April. ABC weighed in on last year’s documentary “Mike Tyson: The Knockout,” And in some ways that effort and the series from Disney’s corporate sibling Hulu complement each other.
Hulu has been on a remarkable roll with fact-based miniseries, including this one “Dropout,” “Dopezic” And “Pam and Tommy,” And “Mike” clearly fits right into that wheelhouse.
On the plus side, the project’s short eight-episode format makes for a relatively pleasant digression, and could theoretically benefit from filtering the broader issues the producers highlight through a more modern lens.
Still, Tyson’s use of his attempt to restore his biography to “the show” as a central framing device conveys how this is a self-referential exercise. Maybe that’s why it feels as if “Mike” hits some strong points but doesn’t pack enough new into his fight plan to ultimately go the distance.
“Mike” premieres August 25 on Hulu.