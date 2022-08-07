New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Hulu experienced the full effects of the Mike Tyson hook over the weekend.

Tyson posted two images on his Instagram account ripping the company just weeks before Hulu launched “Mike” — an eight-episode limited series exploring the life of the legendary boxer. The show will start on August 25.

“Hulu tried to pay my brother @danawhite millions without giving me a dollar to promote their slave master takeover story of my life. He respects friendship and treats people with respect so he refused. I will never forget what he did. I will never forget what Hulu stole from me. Unforgettable,” he wrote in the first post.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A second post read: “Don’t let Hulu fool you. I don’t support their story about my life. It’s not 1822. It’s 2022. They stole my life story and didn’t pay me. To Hulu executives, I’m just a n—– They can sell on the auction block.”

Karin Gist, showrunner for “Mike,” spoke about the series at TCA on Thursday.

“We want to tell an unbiased story and let the audience decide what they think or feel,” says Gist. “It’s about challenging what people think they know about Mike and hopefully they come away from the series with something else to think about. Whether you like him or hate him, does the story make you question how complicated society is? That’s the point, that’s the north star in the writers’ room when we’re creating stories.”

This isn’t the first time the former heavyweight champion has gone after Hulu in this series.

Mike Tyson is flying again after hitting passenger on plane: report

“Hulu’s announcement to make an unofficial miniseries of my life, while unfortunate, is not surprising,” Tyson said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter in February 2021. “This announcement is a prime example of the social inequities in our country that Hulu’s corporate greed has led to this tone-deaf cultural misappropriation of my life story. Making this announcement during Black History Month only confirms Hulu’s concern for dollars over the rights of Black stories. Hollywood is more concerned with the Black experience. Be gentle. All that happened in 2020. My authorized story is in development and will be announced in the coming days.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

It is not uncommon for projects involving celebrities or famous athletes to be produced without subject approval.

Jerry West, the former Los Angeles Lakers superstar and silhouetted on the NBA logo, took issue with how he was portrayed in the HBO series “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.” West demanded that his role be withdrawn in April. HBO defended the show, saying it was “not a documentary and was not presented as such.”

Tyson is reportedly working on a different project about his life with Jamie Foxx and director Antoine Fuqua.