Mike Tyson calls Hulu a ‘slave master’ over unauthorized show: ‘They stole my life story’

Boxing legend Mike Tyson is labeling Hulu the “streaming version of a slave master,” stealing his life story for profit without compensating him.

In a series of statements posted on his social media accounts Saturday, Tyson reiterated that he will not support Hulu’s upcoming limited series chronicling his life in and out of the ring. “Mike” premieres on August 25.

“Don’t let Hulu fool you. I do not support their narrative about my life,” Tyson, 56, wrote in a statement posted. Instagram. “It’s not 1822. It’s 2022. They stole my life story and didn’t pay me. To Hulu executives I was just a [N-word] They can sell on the auction block.”

The former undisputed world heavyweight champion continued his grievances on Twitter. He is called Hulu’s series “Slave Master Take Over Story About My Life,” adds the hashtag “#slaveryisdead” in another Tweet.

“Hulu’s model of stealing celebrity life rights is extremely greedy,” Tyson He tweeted. He is added: “Hulu stole my story. They’re Goliath and I’m David. Heads will turn for this.”

This isn’t the first time Tyson has spoken out against “Mike.” After Hulu originally ordered a limited series in February 2021, Tyson punched back against the project.

“While unfortunate, Hulu’s announcement to make an unauthorized mini-series of Tyson’s story without compensation is not surprising,” Tyson said. Said At that time. “This statement on social inequality in our country is a prime example of how Hulu’s corporate greed has led to this tone-deaf cultural misappropriation of Tyson’s life story.”

He continued: “Making this announcement during Black History Month only confirms Hulu’s concern for dollars over the rights of black stories. Hollywood needs to be more sensitive to black experiences after all that has happened in 2020.”

In March 2021, Tyson announced that his own “authorized story” was in the works, starring Jamie Foxx. Filmmaker Martin Scorsese and Fox are also among the producers. “I’ve been looking to tell my story for a long time,” he said.

According to Hulu, “Mike,” an 8-episode limited series, “explores the tumultuous ups and downs of Tyson’s boxing career and personal life – from beloved global athlete to pariah and back again.… ‘Mike’ is unofficial and not- a catch-all look at the life of Mike Tyson – and It’s been a wild ride.” Trevante Rhodes will play Tyson.

Executive producers Steven Rogers and Karin Gist addressed Tyson’s criticism at the Television Critics Association earlier this week.

“We haven’t been able to talk to him because his life rights have already been taken, so it’s never been on the table. I hope he changes his mind if he sees it,” Rogers told reporters Thursday. Fun tonight. “For me, as a writer, as a storyteller, I don’t really like relying on just one source. I like doing research and getting all these different points of view and putting a story around it. I don’t like to stick to one person.”

The synopsis added: “That was our intention, not just to tell a story about the events of his life but to place the story and give it context in the world and at that time. We really wanted to make sure that we were as broad as possible in the research and the dramatization of the events of his life, and we also opened the door to other conversations around those things. Be sure to open.”

Tyson responded through his spokesman on Thursday Advertisement for Entertainment Tonight: “My life rights option expired years ago. Neither Hulu nor their supercilious team ever attempted to negotiate with this black man. …

“They say this story is a black man’s quest. It’s like a black man’s exploitation. Hulu thinks they covered their tracks by hiring black scapegoats to act as front-men for their backdoor exploitation. I do. Never mind this blatant disregard for my honor.”

