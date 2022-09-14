New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Mike Trout’s seven-game home run streak ended Tuesday night as the Los Angeles Angels fell to the Cleveland Guardians 3-1.

Trout came into the game riding a seven-game hitting streak with at least one home run. He fell short of making the mark. Dale Long (1956), Don Mattingly (1987) and Ken Griffey Jr. (1987) all hit home runs in eight consecutive games. Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto had a seven-game hitting streak last year, and Kendrys Morales was the last American League player to do so in 2018.

“My first three at-bats, I wasn’t [trying to hit a homer,] But my last batting was me. It’s just the nature of the thing, I guess. If I’m thinking a home run, it’s not good. As you can see, I chased some pitches and got a lot more amped. I just started a new streak, I guess,” Trout said, via MLB.com.

The Angels’ lone run came off the bat of Mickey Moniak in the third inning.

Guardians outfielder Oscar Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run off Angels pitcher Jose Suarez. Cleveland catcher Luke Maile was 1-2 with an RBI.

Trout finished 0-3 with a strikeout.

The Angels superstar has 35 home runs and 69 RBI this season. He is batting .277 with a .994 OPS.

He admitted that streak was in his mind.

“I’m not going to lie, I’m thinking about it, for sure,” he said. “Everybody’s been texting me. You’re asking me so many questions. It’s kind of hard.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.