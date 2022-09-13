New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

No one can stop Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout from hitting baseballs out of the ballparks.

In his seventh straight game, Trout homered in the top of the fifth inning against Cleveland Guardians pitcher Connor Pilkington. He drove a low 94 mph fastball to dead center field, hitting the trees at Progressive Field.

The home run tied the game at four.

The MLB record for most home runs in consecutive games is eight, so Trout is on track to make history if he can keep it up.

The Angels play again at Cleveland on Tuesday night.

In that stretch, Trout owns a .417/.462/1.250 slash line entering Monday’s contest. He also collected two doubles and nine RBI. You can make it 11 RBI now.

Overall, Trout is hitting .280/.369/.629 with 34 dingers and 67 RBI through 99 games so far. He had to deal with injury again this season, missing a good chunk of July and August before returning.

The Angels, however, did not fare well again this season, owning a 61-79 record despite Trout and two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani on their roster. While Trout and Ohtani have lived up to expectations, the Angels have struggled.

They are in fourth place in the AL West, with the Oakland A’s even worse going into Monday at 51-90.

But teams can always finish strong, even if they’re not in their future, and Trout’s thinking seems to be that he’s seeing the ball well at this point in the campaign.