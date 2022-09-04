New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

FOX Business host Mike Rowe joins “One Nation” host Brian Kilmeade to discuss the labor shortage in America and why so many people don’t want to work.

Mike Roe: It’s not what happened, it’s been happening for the last 20 years. I think we’re in this pattern where we’re not really happy unless we recognize something as an enemy, not as a problem to be solved, but as an existential threat. Police, right?

Mike Roe on deflationary legislation: ‘What it says doesn’t mean anything’

Improvisation is not enough. We have to defund. Education is not enough to encourage people to rise to higher positions. We have to do it at the expense of all other forms of education. More recently, I think work has become the enemy. Job satisfaction is now something that depends entirely on the job and not on the individual. All these things are made together Basically unattractive work.

