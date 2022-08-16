New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Host of “How America Works.” Mike Roe on “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday criticized the political rhetoric behind Democrats’ massive spending bill, arguing that it could be another “emperor’s new clothes” scenario.

Biden returns to the White House to sign inflation-reducing legislation before a multi-state tour

Mike Roe: Now if a law is made to reduce inflation Really reduces inflation, then we can start a conversation about the nuts and bolts of the bill. But we’ve come to a point where there’s really nothing to say. And that brings us to the emperor’s new clothes mentality, where no kid in the crowd goes, hey, that guy’s naked. The whole country is going, wait. Again with this? Again in the name of something that doesn’t reflect that? And so we have to peel back and we have to look at it. And then we have to have a conversation: how does this happen Affects the middle class? what i know If they live up to its name, it will affect them positively. If it doesn’t, there’s another pie in the face.

