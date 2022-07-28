New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday that the Biden administration’s offer of a malicious Russian prisoner in exchange for two American prisoners was a dangerous course for American foreign policy.

“He’s a bad guy. He’s a guy who wants to kill Americans. This presents a real danger to the United States… The Russians have a real reason to want to bring him home. It’s a dangerous precedent to set a business like this,” Pompeo told “America’s Newsroom.”

“It’s not good business, it’s not the right way, and it leads to more.”

Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer known as the “Merchant of Death”. Arms sales Fueling deadly conflicts around the world, WNBA star Brittney Griner and former US Marine Paul Whelan could be sent back to his homeland instead.

Russian authorities have long pressed for the release of Bout, who is currently serving a 25-year sentence in a US prison after being convicted in 2011 of conspiring to kill Americans, conspiring to deliver anti-aircraft missiles and aiding a terrorist organization.

In 2008, he was caught in a sting operation at a luxury hotel in Bangkok, Thailand There he met with Drug Enforcement Administration informants who were posing as officers with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, which US officials have classified as a narco-terrorist group.

The lawyers said that they are ready for the bout Provide a group An “astonishing arsenal of weapons – including hundreds of surface-to-air missiles, machine guns and sniper rifles – 10 million rounds of ammunition and five tons of plastic explosives” worth $20 million.

Biden administration Free confirmed on Wednesday that it had made a “substantial offer” to help Griner and Whelan.

Griner was arrested at a Russian airport in mid-February after police said her bags contained marijuana oil. She pleaded guilty this month She faces a drug-smuggling charge and up to 10 years in prison, but said her “intent” was not to break Russian law.

Whelan was sentenced to 16 years in prison in 2020 on espionage charges, but he and his family maintain his innocence, although the US government has called the charges false.

After Pompeo’s appearance on “America’s Newsroom,” General Jack Keane comments on “The Faulkner Focus.” It would be “disturbing” to exchange a prisoner who threatened the US.

“I agree with Secretary Pompeo,” said Fox News’ senior strategic analyst. “This is, as you point out, a Russian arms dealer trying to get arrested for trying to kill Americans who are helping terrorists around the world. That’s the problem.”

“I am [have] Great sympathy for the families, and certainly they hope something comes of this,” he continued. “But it was a wrong choice by the administration. The Department of Justice initially opposed it, but Secretary Blinken and the President of the United States agreed. And I think the Justice Department was right at the beginning and threw their hands up and said, ‘No, no, not this guy. Let’s find someone else.”

Fox News’ Paul Best contributed to this report.