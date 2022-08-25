New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, under former President Trump, has said he will run for president in 2024, “regardless of who else decides to get in.” Trump has already announced that he will run.

“We’re going to make our decision based on whether we think this is the right place for us to serve,” Pompeo said at Monday’s Faith and Freedom barbecue.

“If I want to be president, if I believe I have something to offer the American people, I will run no matter who decides to run and who doesn’t.”

Pompeo has been touring the country to campaign for Republican midterm candidates and has teased his own run in two years, though he has yet to make an official announcement.

Pompeo chairs the Champion American Values ​​PAC (CAVPAC), a political organization that aims to “promote the conservative values ​​America was founded on, push back against the “woke” liberals who are pushing their ideology into our homes, schools, offices and communities. And candidates across America who share our vision.” Win it.”

Trump has yet to announce plans to run in 2024, but he is rumored to be planning to do so. The most recent hint from the Trump family came when Eric Trump told Sean Hannity after the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid that he hoped his father would “go out and beat them up.”

Pompeo is in good graces with Trump after coming to Trump’s defense after the FBI raid. Agents are looking for classified materials Trump allegedly seized after leaving office.

