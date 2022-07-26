type here...
Politics Mike Pence's autobiography is due out this fall. ...
Politics

Mike Pence’s autobiography is due out this fall. What do we know about the book?

By printveela editor

-

12
0
- Advertisment -

As the congressional committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack presented its findings, former Vice President Mike Pence came to play a central role in its story. In his upcoming book, the former vice president may add his own narrative to what is already known about the day.

Pence announced Tuesday that his first autobiography, titled “So Help Me God,” will be released this fall. It is expected to cover his faith and career journey and may provide additional details on his relationship with former President Donald Trump, which fell apart after January 6.

Here’s what we know about Pence’s next book.

Jan. 6:During the January 6 Capitol riots, the Vice President’s security detail feared for their lives.

What is the book about?

Pence’s autobiography “So Help Me God” will focus on his “journey from his youth in Columbus, Indiana to becoming the Vice President of the United States,” according to publisher Simon & Schuster.

What will the book say about Trump?

It’s unclear how deeply Pence will dive into his relationship with former President Donald Trump, but the Simon & Schuster release said the book will provide “the strongest defense of Trump’s record yet” and chronicle the end of Pence’s relationship with the former president. January 6, 2021.

When will it be published?

The book is slated to release on November 15. According to Pence.

Book Controversy:‘Legitimizing bigotry’: Mike Pence’s book to go ahead despite labor demands

Has it caused any criticism?

Yes. Simon & Schuster employees issued an online statement A description of the publishing company’s decision to publish Pence’s book in April 2021 “complicity in perpetuating white supremacy.” Simon & Schuster said it would not prevent the publication of Pence’s book, the Indianapolis Star reported.

Is this the same book?

No. Pence signed a two-book deal, the first of which is his autobiography. It is not clear when the second book will be published and what it will be about.

Previous articleVeteran WR Danny Amendola retires after 13 seasons, two Super Bowl titles
Next articleThe Democratic ad in the Michigan race is the latest example of meddling in the GOP primary

Latest news

Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Big Ten’s Kevin Warren: More conference expansion could be coming, television deal ends

INDIANAPOLIS — Between name, image and comparability, potential College Football Playoff expansion and conference realignment, change is here,...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

As monkeypox spreads, know the difference between warning and stigmatizing people

Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Take a look at the 2022 Venice Film Festival lineup

(CNN)In about a month, some of the world's best filmmakers will descend on the...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

A discarded cigarette started a fire in Portland’s Forest Park, authorities say

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines of July 26 Here are...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

JB Pritzker’s toilet problems could come back to haunt him if he runs for president in 2024

closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on July 26 Here are...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Bobbi Faye Ferguson, ‘Dallas’ and ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ actress, dies at 78.

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here....
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News