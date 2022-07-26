Mike Pence’s autobiography is due out this fall. What do we know about the book?

As the congressional committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack presented its findings, former Vice President Mike Pence came to play a central role in its story. In his upcoming book, the former vice president may add his own narrative to what is already known about the day.

Pence announced Tuesday that his first autobiography, titled “So Help Me God,” will be released this fall. It is expected to cover his faith and career journey and may provide additional details on his relationship with former President Donald Trump, which fell apart after January 6.

Here’s what we know about Pence’s next book.

What is the book about?

Pence’s autobiography “So Help Me God” will focus on his “journey from his youth in Columbus, Indiana to becoming the Vice President of the United States,” according to publisher Simon & Schuster.

What will the book say about Trump?

It’s unclear how deeply Pence will dive into his relationship with former President Donald Trump, but the Simon & Schuster release said the book will provide “the strongest defense of Trump’s record yet” and chronicle the end of Pence’s relationship with the former president. January 6, 2021.

When will it be published?

The book is slated to release on November 15. According to Pence.

Has it caused any criticism?

Yes. Simon & Schuster employees issued an online statement A description of the publishing company’s decision to publish Pence’s book in April 2021 “complicity in perpetuating white supremacy.” Simon & Schuster said it would not prevent the publication of Pence’s book, the Indianapolis Star reported.

Is this the same book?

No. Pence signed a two-book deal, the first of which is his autobiography. It is not clear when the second book will be published and what it will be about.