WAVERLY, Iowa — Former Vice President Mike Pence said Saturday he’s confident Iowans will “reflect carefully on the opportunity we have to take our country back” as he weighs in with his first-ever national caucus choice in 2024.

It was a subtle nod to a potential White House run as Pence is on the field in Iowa this week — his fourth visit since losing the 2020 election.

“Iowa always plays a big role in the destiny of the nation,” Pence said at the Bremer County Republicans’ annual summer grill and chill event. “From up in the Hoosier State, we’ve watched from afar my entire life as the people of Iowa have done their job by making sure we’re electing the right leadership at the right time. And I have every confidence that when that time comes, you will do it again.

Iowa Republicans will play a big role in helping determine the direction of the national party in 2024, casting first votes on a field of candidates that could include former President Donald Trump.

Iowa voted for Trump twice in his 2016 and 2020 general election campaigns, and an Iowa poll by the Des Moines Register indicates that Republicans across the state broadly support the former president. According to a July survey, a majority of Iowa Republicans — 57% — said they hope Trump decides to run for president in 2024. Another 33% hope it won’t, and 10% aren’t sure.

But the former vice president has broken with Trump after refusing to help overturn the results of the 2020 election.

If Pence makes his own White House bid, he will have to navigate a delicate political landscape — drawing distinctions with the former president without alienating those who still view him favorably.

“I just want somebody who’s disgusted,” said Grace Fails, who attended the Bremer County event on Saturday. “I just believe that people should be true to what they believe and be honest with people, and a lot of them aren’t.”

She said Democratic President Joe Biden is not being honest with the American people. She said she believes Trump “made some very bad mistakes” while also improving the overall direction of the country.

“I’d rather see somebody else” run for president, she said of Trump. “And yet, if he runs and if he chooses, I will vote for him. Because I think he did a lot of good when he was there. And you can see how things have fallen apart since he left.

Grassley

Pence downplayed the 2024 aspect of his visit, saying his focus is on helping Republicans retake Congress in 2022.

“After the first of the year, my family and I will do what we have always done,” he told reporters on Friday. “And it’s reflect and pray where we can serve next or we can contribute next. But today, it’s about winning Congress and re-electing Sen. Chuck Grassley.”

But some Iowans were clearly looking forward to the caucus.

“He was hard to get,” Bremer County Republican Party Chairman John Baber said in introducing Pence. “But once we did, I was tickled to death — I’ll say it — that our next president of the United States is here, Mike Pence.”

After the event, Baber said he needed to present a neutral front as party chairman, and had reached out to other potential candidates to speak at county events.

“But wouldn’t it be nice to have a governor from the Midwest for a change?” he said.

Pence US Sen. Also attended a fundraiser for Chuck Grassley and the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition. On Friday, he campaigned at the Iowa State Fair amid a steady downpour.

“I’m almost completely dry from the state fair,” he joked Saturday.

Pence touted the policies of the “Trump-Pence Administration” and decried the state of the southern border, inflation, crime rates, gas prices and the national debt.

“Democrats have literally poured gasoline on a raging fire that is burning the American economy,” he said.

Other Republicans who could be eyeing the White House in 2024 are also flooding into the state. US Sen. Ted Cruz campaigned with Grassley this week, and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan flipped pork chops at the state fair. US Sen. US Rep. Tim Scott later this month. will promote with Ashley Hinson.

