Mike McDaniel’s crucial 4th-down call helps Dolphins beat Bill Belichick, Patriots

Miami Gardens, Fla. – Mike McDaniel showed no fear despite facing Bill Belichick.

It led to McDaniel’s victory in his head coaching debut against arguably the greatest coach in NFL history.

The Miami Dolphins’ offense led 10-0 from the New England Patriots’ 42-yard line and was on fourth-and-8 with 24 seconds before halftime. And McDaniel had just the game to boost a lackluster season opener with some flair.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa dropped back with a clean pocket and found receiver Jaylen Waddle over the middle for a 42-yard touchdown, taking a commanding halftime lead and a 20-7 victory over the Patriots on Sunday.

It was one of Tagovailoa’s best passes of the day. And Waddle, who was rarely targeted, split two Patriots defenders so fast that they collided with each other, and he scampered 25 yards into the end zone.

Dolphins edge rusher Melvin Ingram scored a 2-yard touchdown, forced a fumble by safety Brandon Jones, who led all players with 11 tackles, while kicker Jason Sanders added two field goals in the win for Miami.

Tagovailoa finished 23 of 33 for 270 yards and a touchdown, while new Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill led all players with eight catches for 94 yards in the first win for McDaniel — the new Dolphins coach hired after Brian Flores was fired and sued by several others. Teams and the NFL this offseason.

The Dolphins have won five of six against Belichick and the Patriots at home, and Tagovailoa improved to 4-0 against Belichick — the best winning percentage of any quarterback against the six-time Super Bowl champion.

McDaniel weighed his options for the key play that swung the game in Miami’s favor.

If he sends his kicker on a 59-yard field goal attempt, it may be out of his reach. Sanders’ career 56 yards. He was able to achieve it. He could have wasted three points and given the Patriots good field position to make a shot at a field goal to tie the score.

Not an ideal scenario.

McDaniel may also have erred on the side of caution. Sure, his predecessor Flores would have made the decision: take a 5-yard penalty for delay of play to run out the play clock, then punt the football away.

It was safe, secure and completely boring.

Those words don’t exactly describe McDaniel, a crafty offensive mind who got his start as an intern under Mike Shanahan in Denver and as a trusted assistant to Kyle Shanahan in Washington, Atlanta and San Francisco.

McDaniel is 1-0 as an NFL head coach as the Dolphins visit the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2.

The Patriots, who moved the ball no more than a touchdown from Mack Jones to Ty Montgomery in the third quarter, visit the Pittsburgh Steelers next week.