‘Mike’ follows the story of troubled boxing champ Mike Tyson

(CNN) Are your kids back to school yet? Feel like a vacation — or at least a change of pace — after the summer months of full-time family time?

And if you don’t have kids, have you checked? All your summer travel plans? Or maybe you’ve gone no further than your local green market. That’s fine because home is the heart — so let’s love some new stuff.

Three things to look out for

‘mike’

(From left) Jonny Alexander as Evander Holyfield takes on Trevante Rhodes as Mike Tyson in a scene from “Mike.”

And if you haven’t heard, “Mike” chronicles Tyson’s teenage years as a boxing champion for minor crimes, as well as his past legal disputes — in 1992, Tyson was convicted of rape and sentenced to six years in prison (although he served less than three in 1992).And if you haven’t heard, Tyson is not at all happy about the project

The first two episodes of “Mike” are streaming now.

‘Selling OC’

A scene from the Netflix reality show shows the cast of “Sailing the OC”.

So imagine my joy when Netflix announced a spin-off of the popular real estate series “Sailing Sunset.”

This reality series still follows the Oppenheim Group — led by twin brothers Jason and Brett Oppenheim — but focused on the firm’s second office in Newport Beach, California’s Orange County, which means new realtors, new drama and new millions of homes.

It’s streaming now.

‘House of Ho’ Season 2

(From left) Judy Ho and Vanessa Cohn are shown in a scene from “House of Ho” on HBO Max.

And it’s not just their mega-mansions. I have zero shame when it comes to my obsession with rich people.

Enter the new season of “House of Ho,” centered around a Vietnamese American family — headed by patriarch Binh Ho and his wife, Huey Ho, immigrants who built a multimillion-dollar real estate and banking empire in Houston.

The second season introduces some new cast members to the extended family tree, including more cousins, some future in-laws — and even some of their families. That means more confrontation and plenty of opportunities for snark alongside the luxuries we love.

The first three episodes are streaming on HBO Max (which is owned by CNN’s parent company Warner Bros. Discovery).

Two things to hear

DJ Khaled’s ‘God Did’

DJ Khaled performs at an event during Miami Swim Week on July 16 in Miami Beach, Florida.

And one more.

DJ Khaled is releasing his 13th studio album, “God Did,” and the uber-producer is more excited about the new project than his listeners.

Understandably, since the beginning of this month He shared on Instagram Jay-Z will be one of the featured artists.

“HOV DID!!! HOV VOCALS IS IN! WOW,” reads the caption for the series of photos, which included his shocked reaction to the cameo.

The pair previously collaborated with rapper Future for the 2016 single “I Got the Keys.”

“God Did” is out now.

‘Will of the People’ by Muse

(From left) Muse’s Matt Bellamy and Chris Wolstenholme perform during the Eurocanes music festival in eastern France on July 3.

Muse is not only releasing a new album, but also getting into the non-fungible token game: “Will of the People,” the band’s ninth studio album, is also available as an NFT edition.

That combination of rock music and technology should apparently come as no surprise. “The band has always been at the forefront of technological innovation in their creativity and artistry,” said Sebastian Simone, Warner Records’ UK vice president of audience and strategy. told the Guardian

“Will of the People” is also out now.

One thing to say

(From left) Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland attend the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 21, 2018.

Is August the new June when it comes to celebrity weddings?

Lucy Smith, former Facebook executives Sheryl Sandberg and Tom Bernthal and Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who Several notable people got married this month — singer James Bay and music promoterLucy Smith, former Facebook executives Sheryl Sandberg and Tom Bernthal and Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who Legally married in Las Vegas in July But this month a big ceremony was held at his estate in Risborough, Georgia.

I could list the reasons why I find this couple attractive, including the fact that they first connected through social media (as did my husband and I — even though we met on the granddaddy of social media, AOL Instant Messenger). But in the end, I think I’m so happy to see anyone survive and find true love on Bachelor Nation.

Something to sip on

Snoop Dogg attends the WrestleMania 39 launch party at Sophie Stadium on August 11 in Inglewood, California.

Snoop Dogg is an example for hip-hop artists everywhere.

Considering that some of our favorites, like Snoop, are now in their 50s, I’ve often wondered if rappers have “aged” out of the game.

he is has been on the K-pop scene for a long time, collaborating with BTS members, But apparently that’s not a concern because he’s still making music — in addition to his own discography,he ishas been on the K-pop scene for a long time, collaborating with BTS members, the psyche and Girls’ Generation, among others. And it works.

Way to expand your empire, Snoop!