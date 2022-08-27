‘Mike’ follows the story of troubled boxing champ Mike Tyson

A version of this story appeared in Pop Life Chronicles, CNN’s weekly entertainment newsletter. To get it in your inbox, Sign up for free here.
(CNN)Are your kids back to school yet? Feel like a vacation — or at least a change of pace — after the summer months of full-time family time?
And if you don’t have kids, have you checked? All your summer travel plans? Or maybe you’ve gone no further than your local green market. That’s fine because home is the heart — so let’s love some new stuff.
Three things to look out for
‘mike’
The title topic The new Hulu show is Mike TysonAlthough the streamer says the limited series also “examines class in America, race in America, the power of fame and media, misconceptions, the division of wealth, the promise of the American dream, and ultimately our own role in shaping Mike’s story.”
“Mike” chronicles Tyson’s teenage years as a boxing champion for minor crimes, as well as his past legal disputes — in 1992, Tyson was convicted of rape and sentenced to six years in prison (although he served less than three in 1992). And if you haven’t heard, Tyson is not at all happy about the project.
The first two episodes of “Mike” are streaming now.
‘Selling OC’
Homemade porn my love is well documented.
So imagine my joy when Netflix announced a spin-off of the popular real estate series “Sailing Sunset.”
This reality series still follows the Oppenheim Group — led by twin brothers Jason and Brett Oppenheim — but focused on the firm’s second office in Newport Beach, California’s Orange County, which means new realtors, new drama and new millions of homes.
It’s streaming now.
‘House of Ho’ Season 2
And it’s not just their mega-mansions. I have zero shame when it comes to my obsession with rich people.
Enter the new season of “House of Ho,” centered around a Vietnamese American family — headed by patriarch Binh Ho and his wife, Huey Ho, immigrants who built a multimillion-dollar real estate and banking empire in Houston.
The second season introduces some new cast members to the extended family tree, including more cousins, some future in-laws — and even some of their families. That means more confrontation and plenty of opportunities for snark alongside the luxuries we love.
The first three episodes are streaming on HBO Max (which is owned by CNN’s parent company Warner Bros. Discovery).
Two things to hear
DJ Khaled’s ‘God Did’
And one more.
DJ Khaled is releasing his 13th studio album, “God Did,” and the uber-producer is more excited about the new project than his listeners.
Understandably, since the beginning of this month He shared on Instagram Jay-Z will be one of the featured artists.
“HOV DID!!! HOV VOCALS IS IN! WOW,” reads the caption for the series of photos, which included his shocked reaction to the cameo.
The pair previously collaborated with rapper Future for the 2016 single “I Got the Keys.”
“God Did” is out now.
‘Will of the People’ by Muse
Muse is not only releasing a new album, but also getting into the non-fungible token game: “Will of the People,” the band’s ninth studio album, is also available as an NFT edition.
That combination of rock music and technology should apparently come as no surprise. “The band has always been at the forefront of technological innovation in their creativity and artistry,” said Sebastian Simone, Warner Records’ UK vice president of audience and strategy. told the Guardian.
“Will of the People” is also out now.
One thing to say
Is August the new June when it comes to celebrity weddings?
Several notable people got married this month — singer James Bay and music promoter Lucy Smith, former Facebook executives Sheryl Sandberg and Tom Bernthal and Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who Legally married in Las Vegas in July But this month a big ceremony was held at his estate in Risborough, Georgia.
But there was one wedding that warmed my heart the most “Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland and “Bachelorette” alum Wells Adams.
I could list the reasons why I find this couple attractive, including the fact that they first connected through social media (as did my husband and I — even though we met on the granddaddy of social media, AOL Instant Messenger). But in the end, I think I’m so happy to see anyone survive and find true love on Bachelor Nation.
Something to sip on
Snoop Dogg is an example for hip-hop artists everywhere.
Considering that some of our favorites, like Snoop, are now in their 50s, I’ve often wondered if rappers have “aged” out of the game.
But apparently that’s not a concern because he’s still making music — in addition to his own discography, he is has been on the K-pop scene for a long time, collaborating with BTS members, the psyche and Girls’ Generation, among others. And it works.
Just this month, I reported A new cereal called “Snoop Loopz”. From his Broadus Foods Company and his debut Children’s series “Doggyland – Children’s Songs and Nursery Rhymes.” Dogfather was the co-creator of the animated series and provided vocals for the main character.
Way to expand your empire, Snoop!