U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachel Rollins said she plans to speak with the Department of Justice about possible actions related to transporting immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.

Rollins made the comments at a press conference Thursday. Migrants boarded a bus Friday that left the liberal island haven and arrived at Joint Base Cape Cod, where Republican Gov. Charlie Baker opened the shelter.

“We’re looking into it [the Martha’s Vineyard] case, and we will talk to the Department of Justice,” Rollins said. “Massachusetts is not the only place where this happened.”

She continued, “We have a number of other fraternities, whether it’s DC, New York, California, that we’ve seen similar things and we’re hoping to get some input from the Department of Justice as to what our next steps are, if anything.”

Fox News Digital reached out to the Department of Justice for comment but did not receive a response Friday.

Florida Governor DeSantis followed through on his promise to drop Illegal immigrants In progressive states, sending two planes full of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday.

Video provided to Fox News Digital shows migrants at Martha’s Vineyard Airport in Massachusetts.

“If you have people who think Florida is a good place [to settle]Our message to them is that we are not a sanctuary state, and it’s better to go to a sanctuary jurisdiction,” DeSantis told the audience Thursday afternoon.

“And yes, we help facilitate that transportation so you can move on to greener pastures,” he added.

While some Democrats have blasted DeSantis for sending immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard, one county official said less than a year ago that he would have “loved” the area to become home to immigrants.