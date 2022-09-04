New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

New York City officials welcomed migrants off a bus in downtown Manhattan on Sunday, one of many sent from Texas.

Officials shook hands with each migrant before handing them a blanket and leading them away from the Port Authority in downtown. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has sent more than a dozen buses to Washington DC and New York City to make the powerful cities feel the effects of the ongoing border crisis.

El Paso Mayor Oscar Leiser sent a busload of at least 44 migrants on Sunday.

New York officials have condemned the buses, which Mayor Eric Adams’ administration called “shameful” last week.

Immigrant Spat Rises as NYC Mayor Adams Dubs Abbott ‘Anti-American Governor’

Texas first sent buses of immigrants to Chicago, dropping them off at the train station

Manuel Castro, commissioner of immigration affairs for the mayor’s office, was there for the massive influx of four buses that arrived last week.

“As in previous days, our priority is to make sure the asylum seekers are well. We have food water medical services at the port authority,” Castro told reporters.

“He’s weaponizing asylum seekers,” Castro added of Abbott. “It is shameful and it is our moral responsibility to condemn the use of human beings for political purposes.”

Adams himself The governor of Texas has argued that the overflow in border towns is necessary.

“I’ve already called all my friends in Texas and told them how to vote,” Adams said at a news conference last week. “And I’m thinking of taking a busload of New Yorkers to Texas and doing some good old-fashioned door-knocking because we have to get him out of office for the good of America.”

Abbott argues that NYC, a proud sanctuary city, should be able to accommodate border crossers.

“In addition Washington d. c, “New York City is an ideal destination for these immigrants, who can find an abundance of urban services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams proudly touts in a sanctuary city,” Abbott said in August.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.