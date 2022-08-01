New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible in the Midwest on Monday.

Large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes are all threats, as well as heavy rainfall that can cause flash flooding.

States affected include Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky that have experienced historic rainfall over the past few days.

Heavy rain and flooding will be a problem for the Great Basin and Southwest.

Much heat continues in the Northwest this week.

Fire danger will also increase in the northern and central plains.