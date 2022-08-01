Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and American Red Cross spokesperson Jay Bonafede provide updates on the devastating floods and ongoing relief efforts. Fox News correspondent Nicole Valdes also reports the latest from Hindman, Kentucky.
Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible in the Midwest on Monday.
Large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes are all threats, as well as heavy rainfall that can cause flash flooding.
States affected include Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky that have experienced historic rainfall over the past few days.
Risk of severe thunderstorms on Monday, August 1.
(Fox News)
Heavy rain and flooding will be a problem for the Great Basin and Southwest.
Areas of the eastern US that are at risk of flash flooding this week.
(Fox News)
Much heat continues in the Northwest this week.
High temperature forecast for Monday, August 1st.
(Fox News)
Fire danger will also increase in the northern and central plains.
