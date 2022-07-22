Midema returns as the French deal with Katoto’s kick

The fourth and final Euro 2022 quarter-final at Rotherham on Saturday night was to be dominated by a plot revolving around two of the most feared strikers of their generation.

Cruel reality dictates that only one is expected on the pitch as France attempt to advance beyond the final eight of the European Championship for the first time and the Netherlands attempt to defend their 2017 title.

If the latter’s hopes were bolstered by the expectation that Arsenal’s Vivienne Miedema would return to the post-Covid centre-forward position, France must somehow manage without Paris Saint-Germain striker Marie-Antoinette Catoteau, who tore her cruciate ligament. group match against Belgium.

England Awaits: Key Questions and Lessons Ahead of Euro 2022 Semi-Finals Read more

It’s a big blow for Corinne Diacre’s team, but Marc Parsons’ Netherlands also suffered a recent setback when Lieke Martens, the winger who covered Euro 2017 with her often daring prowess and tenacious first touch, was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament. foot injury.

Parsons, like Diacre, is under considerable pressure and scrutiny. While Diacre’s opinions are divided in France, the 35-year-old Englishman is tasked with emulating the achievements of his predecessor, Sarina Wigman, who now leads England.

Never mind that Parsons, a Surrey-born former coach of the Chelsea women’s reserves, arrived with an excellent track record from the United States, where he coached the Washington Spirit and the Portland Thorns. Wigman has set the bar quite high by leading her home country to glory in 2017 and the 2019 World Cup final in France.

Parsons often jokes, “Maybe following Sarina wasn’t the smartest move of my career,” but he’s serious when it comes to his belief that consistent tournament underdogs, also known as France, can be beaten.

“We’re playing tough opponents,” Parsons said. “But so do they. I don’t think France wants to play with us. Last time we met, the result was not what we wanted. [a 3-1 defeat in February] but we were sure that next time we would play better. We saw an opportunity.”

Grace Geyoro’s goals for France played a decisive role in advancing to the quarter-finals. Photograph: Dave Thompson/AP

While the eloquent, personable Parsons is easy to sympathize with, Diacre has a much more caustic public side. The 47-year-old has made headlines since becoming the first woman to lead a men’s professional team in France when she took over Ligue 2 Clermont from 2014 to 2017.

Diacre’s decision to exclude the highly talented, highly experienced Amandine Henri and Eugénie Le Sommer from a gifted but potentially fragile team caused consternation, and there were repeated rumors of a certain creative tension in the camp.

However, the manager, who is said to have finally started to remember how to smile in recent months, has arguably the world’s best center midfielder in Wendy Renard. Grace Geyoro, meanwhile, is an outstanding scorer.

Subscribe to Moving the Goalposts for women’s soccer.

“We are playing at the forefront with great attacking players who create a lot of chances, but now we need to be more judicious,” said Diacre, whose mostly youth team has yet to score a goal in the second half at Euro 2022. “We don’t have new injuries so we have 22 players to reach the quarter-finals; it is important”.