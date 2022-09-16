Mida double penalizes for early red card in first WSL match

Curtain up. When the Women’s Super League season kicked off on a frosty Friday on the outskirts of London, the misty, sun-drenched Wembley pastures seemed far away. Perhaps it was for the best. New battles lie ahead, new rivalries to fuel and for Arsenal a new campaign that brings with it the familiar hope of finally dethroning Chelsea from their throne. Time to work.

An audience of 3,238 turned out, and winning heroes Beth Mead and Leah Williamson were given a brilliant reception. Gunnersaurus posed for photos in a black headband because dinosaurs can be sad too. Most importantly, it was a routine victory for last season’s runners-up, a result that seemed inexorable from the moment Emma Kullberg was sent off in the sixth minute and Brighton was reduced to 10 players.

Taylor urges patience after summer change at Manchester City women’s side Read more

Arsenal worked hard at it sometimes, especially in the first half hour. But as they got used to the game, refining old patterns and movements, the luxury of a relatively calm summer became apparent. Caitlin Foord played well on the left flank, Kim Little played a key role in the center, Stine Blackstenius looked great, and Meade’s restless hunger brought her two goals in the second half.

The press was strong, and the new Lisa Hürtig made a good debut, constantly threatening with the presence of the last defender on the shoulder. Thirty-four shots suggest a certain amount of inefficiency in front of the net. But it was also a testament to the excellent performance of the goalkeepers and the Brighton defense, which with proud, wounded determination kept their numbers short.

In a sense, the red card hindered rather than helped Arsenal in the short term: breaking their early momentum, forcing Brighton to sit back, narrowing the conditions of the fight. Starting from the middle-high line, Brighton quickly retreated in numbers to the edge of their own penalty area, and often deeper. While Furd and Meade had acres of space on the flanks, there was less room in the center, and for about 20 minutes Arsenal fidgeted and fidgeted, as if trying to clean the satsumu with cold hands.

Emma Kuhlberg gets a red card just six minutes later for a foul on Stine Blackstenius. Photograph: John Sibley/Action Images/Reuters

The dismissal itself was due in part to luck. The challenge from Kullberg, who pinned Blackstenius on the edge of the penalty area as she ran through the net, was a clear red card violation. But replays showed that Blackstenius may have been slightly offside when she received the ball. Of course, Kulberg, a member of Sweden’s Euro 2022 squad, looked unhappy as she left the field. Hope Powell switched Brighton to 4-4-1 and settled in for the long night.

Still, for a team that had to rebuild over the summer, Brighton was well organized by Powell. They kept their form and cleared their lines, and where they couldn’t get the ball, they were determined to at least slow it down. And Arsenal, for all their drive forward, lacked a little bit of lightning, not fast enough switching and too many extra touches. Indeed, shortly before Brighton’s first goal, perhaps even stealing the shooting advantage, Elizabeth Thurland clipped the ball right after a lightning-fast counter-attack and Lee Geum-Min’s impressive cross.

Almost immediately, Little fired a low shot after Furd’s excellent left work, and one could feel that Arsenal were starting to loosen up a bit. Blackstenius hit the crossbar. Leah Walty stung Megan Walsh’s fingertips with a hiss from a distance. Vivianne Midema, who started out as a regular second striker, started to roam and roam and enter the game.