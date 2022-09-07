type here...
Mid-term elections need activists. Teenagers, veterans and lawyers are coming forward
Mid-term elections need activists. Teenagers, veterans and lawyers are coming forward

By printveela editor

Sushila Kandasamy, left, Montgomery County Board of Elections official Ruel Michelin with her 13-year-old son, Aadharan Muralidharan, of Wheaton, Md.

Amanda Andrade-Rhodes for NPR


Amanda Andrade-Rhodes for NPR

With the general election season underway this month, many polling places across the US need help.

In some communities, however, the ongoing Covid pandemic and the current political climate do not make it easy to find paid and volunteer poll workers, forcing election officials to rely on creative ways to staff for democracy.

For the 2020 elections, some longtime poll workers dropped out of the ranks because they needed to quarantine or faced a higher Covid risk related to their age. Report by the US Election Assistance Commission. Special campaigns urging voters to serve at the polls that year helped many officials find stepped-up workers.

This year, high school students, military veterans and lawyers are among the groups of potential applicants some local and national recruiting efforts are targeting to ensure there are enough staff to check voters, issue ballots and process votes.

Ruel Michelin talks to Keisha Tulonge about becoming an election worker at a recruitment table at the Westfield Wheaton Mall in Wheaton. "I have a son and he's African American," Tulonge says of why she's interested in becoming a voter activist. for the first time. "I have to try to help make a difference so he can have a better life."

Amanda Andrade-Rhodes for NPR


Amanda Andrade-Rhodes for NPR

But the call to serve could be difficult in 2022, with election officials and workers in many parts of the US facing unprecedented levels of scrutiny — including harassment — driven by election deniers.

“It’s an unfortunate factor,” said New Jersey Secretary of State Tahesha Way, president of the National Association of Secretaries of State. “After 2020, we now see an increased level of threat to election officials and workers, which of course creates anxiety and hesitation for those who want to serve.”

For Anil Nathan, however, it is inspiring.

A former US Air Force captain co-founded the nonprofit We the Veterans, which has launched a new project Vet the opinion To encourage ex-service members to work at polling stations.

“I think a lot of veterans and military family members feel the same way about helping organizations continue to protect and serve and the process that we wore the uniform in our past lives,” Nathan said.

The American Bar Association is also trying to tap into its professional network by bringing it back Polling Staff, Esq. initiative It was used to promote voting among lawyers and law students for the 2020 elections.

Olimata Toure and Kodo Wade-Drakeford sign up to work at the polls for the midterm elections in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Amanda Andrade-Rhodes for NPR


Amanda Andrade-Rhodes for NPR

In the suburbs of Washington, DC, Maryland’s Montgomery County Board elections are focused on younger demographic groups. Local teenagers age 16 and older can serve as poll workers, and children as young as sixth grade can volunteer as poll worker assistants on the night before the election and on Election Day, when the county’s public schools are not in session.

Students are the supporting part Future opinionA program initiated by Gilberto Zelaya, Community Engagement and Public Relations Officer for the County Board of Elections in 2004 to assist workers stationed at polling stations.

“They really like that this younger generation is handing out ‘I Voted’ stickers, posting signs and lining up tables,” Zelaya said.

Sometimes, helpers come to polling places with blue painter’s tape to put up arrows pointing voters in the right direction.

“Our poll workers, especially our older poll workers, prefer that the students do that against them because I’m 50 years old and my knees are starting to flare up,” Zelaya added.

Codou Wade-Drakeford turns in her pole worker application with her 7-year-old daughter, Touty S. Drakeford, her nephew Mouhamadou Tall and sister Oulimata Toure. "I want to thank the country for allowing me to be a part of the country," says Toure, who recently became a US citizen and applied to become an election worker.

Amanda Andrade-Rhodes for NPR


Amanda Andrade-Rhodes for NPR

Sixteen-year-old Danny Dominguez had something else in mind when he applied to be an election worker—a more exciting way to add community service hours toward his graduation requirements in Maryland.

“I’ve always been interested in how the election process works. And so for 25 hours, I get to see how people come in, sign up for elections and vote,” said Dominguez, who recently stopped by a recruitment table. The fair was held behind the school in the mall’s parking garage.

At the same event, Adaobi Oniwinde herself filled an application and also mentored one of her sons.

“Honey, I want you to do this. This is the most important thing,” Oniwinde said, looking at the 16-year-old with a clipboard in hand.

Lai Oniwinde, 16, filed an election worker application as her mother, Adaobi Oniwinde, of Wheaton, Md. Here's smiling. "I like the way the system here allows everyone to participate," Adaobi says of the US electoral system.

Amanda Andrade-Rhodes for NPR


Amanda Andrade-Rhodes for NPR

Lai Oniwinde, 16, filed an election worker application as her mother, Adaobi Oniwinde, of Wheaton, Md. Here’s smiling. “I like the way the system here allows everyone to participate,” Adaobi says of the US electoral system.

Amanda Andrade-Rhodes for NPR

This year’s midterms will be the first US general election that Oniwinde’s children will experience while in the country, after living abroad.

“The beauty of the system here is that you can really join at any level,” Oniwinde said. “People are going out with their kids. I love the way the system here gets everyone involved.”

