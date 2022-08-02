Michigan’s Republican gubernatorial primary was a tough one. It ends today

Enlarge this image switch title Michael Buck/AP

LANSING, Michigan. For months, a group of Michigan Republicans have been battling for a chance to face Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the November general election, but those have been tough times.

There were once 10 candidates on the side of the Republican Party. All were new to running for office. This political inexperience may have exacerbated the significant reshuffle at the end of May. Election officials in the state say five candidates, including several big spenders, have not collected enough valid signatures to vote.

Reports have shown that a group of paid petitioners working in different campaigns forged thousands of signatures in nomination papers.

Candidates

Businesswoman Tudor Dixon, who received a nod from former President Donald Trump late on Friday, saw her polls rise in the wake of the petition scandal. She also enlisted the support of prominent Republican politicians such as the family of former US Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and the Right to Live Michigan group.

“You know, we’ve always planned to go around the state and meet people, build support, get supporters and get resources to go out there and make our message louder,” Dixon said after last week’s debate. “And that’s what we do. And I think that’s what’s behind it – hard work.”

Businessman Kevin Rinke called Dixon Governor Whitmer in sheep’s clothing.

“She will say or do anything for the position,” he said of Dixon. “I am a guy who runs to do the right thing for the people of Michigan. For me, it’s a public service. I’m not looking for a career.”

Largely self-financed, Rinke presented himself as an outsider who would lower the personal income tax rate, improve literacy, and focus on fair elections. (All five Republican candidates supported Trump’s lie that he won the 2020 election.)

“We can move Michigan forward by putting the people first, Democrats and Republicans alike.”

Recently, Rinke and Dixon have achieved relatively high poll results. However, ahead of Tuesday, polls show that a portion of Republican voters are still undecided.

In January, chiropractor Garrett Soldano became the first Republican to run for governor. He is one of five remaining. He says he trusts the strategy that got him this far: “We just keep letting our grassroots army do what it does best. And it comes out, and you have contacts with voters.”

Pam Dawson, a voter from Michigan, watched the Republican debate last week and said all candidates are strong in their own way. “And I think they’re trying to be a little more careful. They want to make sure they get the one that beats Whitmer,” she said.

For Dawson, it’s either Soldano or real estate agent Ryan Kelly. The latter’s name skyrocketed after the FBI arrested him in June on misdemeanor charges related to the January 6 uprising at the US Capitol. Kelly pleaded not guilty.

Problems and chances

The candidates—Soldano, Dixon, Rinke, Kelly, and Pastor Ralph Rebandt—have taken similar positions, such as wanting to lower taxes and opposing abortion. Candidates’ ability to attract independent voters will be key to winning the general election against Gov. Whitmer, says sociologist Richard Chuba of the Glengariff Group. He says two issues are likely to dominate:

“We have to watch how abortion affects voting versus how inflation affects voting. And we don’t know the answer to that question yet.”

Chuba wonders how prepared the Republican slate is to take on a political veteran.

“On August 3rd, we’re likely to see a Republican gubernatorial candidate who doesn’t have a strong ID, who doesn’t have a strong organization, and who probably has no money left in the bank after the primary,” Chuba says.

The Democratic Governors Association has already begun posting attacks in the GOP primary, and Michigan Republican Party spokesman Gustavo Portela accuses Democrats of meddling.

“They’re afraid of the message, and they’re afraid of the fact that people will have a choice this fall.”

Whoever becomes the Republican nominee may have to get used to the pressure. Recent campaign finance reports show Gov. Whitmer could spend millions.

Colin Jackson reporter for the Michigan Public Radio Network.