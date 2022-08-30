closer
Video

Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash. See what’s clicking on Foxnews.com.

NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh stuck to the idea of ​​a two-quarterback system early in the season, insisting that Cade McNamara start in the first game against Colorado State and JJ McCarthy take the starting snaps in the second against Hawaii.

Harbaugh used the Bible when explaining to reporters the reasoning behind his decision-making at quarterback.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara throws during the NCAA college football intra-squad spring game, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara throws during the NCAA college football intra-squad spring game, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

“It’s a process. It’s a process. I mean, no person — it’s not the Bible. No person knows what the future holds. It’s a process and it’s based on performance,” Harbaugh told reporters. “But we don’t shy away from anything good. Both are great quarterbacks. We think both can lead our team to a championship. So that’s good. We’ll continue to cultivate that.”

“People ask, ‘How did you come to that decision? Is it based on some kind of NFL model?’ No. It’s really biblical, Solomon. He’s known as a beautiful, beautiful wise man.”

Deion Sanders lays down rules for his Jackson State players: ‘Be the perfect gentleman’

Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy, #9, stands with head coach Jim Harbaugh during warmups before an NCAA college football game against Western Michigan, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy, #9, stands with head coach Jim Harbaugh during warmups before an NCAA college football game against Western Michigan, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
(AP Photo/Tony Ding, File)

McNamara started every game as a junior last season, leading Michigan to its first Big Ten title since 2004 over Ohio State for the first time in a decade.

McCarthy appeared in 11 games last year as a highly touted freshman. He connected on 58% of his passes for 516 yards with five touchdowns. He also added two touchdowns on the ground.

Harbaugh also looked to play two quarterbacks against UConn.

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks during the 2022 Big Ten Conference Football Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium on July 26, 2022 in Indianapolis.

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks during the 2022 Big Ten Conference Football Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium on July 26, 2022 in Indianapolis.
(Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Click here to get the Fox News app

The Wolverines were in the final four of the College Football Playoff last season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.