Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh stuck to the idea of ​​a two-quarterback system early in the season, insisting that Cade McNamara start in the first game against Colorado State and JJ McCarthy take the starting snaps in the second against Hawaii.

Harbaugh used the Bible when explaining to reporters the reasoning behind his decision-making at quarterback.

“It’s a process. It’s a process. I mean, no person — it’s not the Bible. No person knows what the future holds. It’s a process and it’s based on performance,” Harbaugh told reporters. “But we don’t shy away from anything good. Both are great quarterbacks. We think both can lead our team to a championship. So that’s good. We’ll continue to cultivate that.”

“People ask, ‘How did you come to that decision? Is it based on some kind of NFL model?’ No. It’s really biblical, Solomon. He’s known as a beautiful, beautiful wise man.”

McNamara started every game as a junior last season, leading Michigan to its first Big Ten title since 2004 over Ohio State for the first time in a decade.

McCarthy appeared in 11 games last year as a highly touted freshman. He connected on 58% of his passes for 516 yards with five touchdowns. He also added two touchdowns on the ground.

Harbaugh also looked to play two quarterbacks against UConn.

The Wolverines were in the final four of the College Football Playoff last season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.