Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh explained his pro-life stance over the weekend after comments he made at a Right to Life conference rattled social media and some college football fans.

Harbaugh told ESPN he encourages his family, players and staff, if for any reason they can’t take care of the baby after conception, he and his wife will take the baby in and help raise it.

“I said [them] That’s what I say to my kids, boys and girls, and that’s what I say to our players and our staff members. I encourage them if they have an unplanned pregnancy, just go with it, get on with it,” Harbaugh said. “Let that unborn baby be born and at that point, you don’t feel like you have to care. For that, if you can’t afford it, then Sarah and I will take the baby.”

Harbaugh’s comments at a right-to-life event in Plymouth, Michigan sparked outrage in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

He is told ESPN“The abortion issue is huge and needs to be talked about.”

“It’s a life or death type of issue. And I believe and I respect people’s opinions. But let’s hear them. Let’s discuss them because there’s passion on both sides of this issue,” Harbaugh added. “So when you combine that with respect, the best results come … [I’m] In my opinion, I think that’s really important for that conversation and that conversation.”

Harbaugh made his stance clear earlier this month at a Right to Life conference.

Jim Harbaugh on Abortion: ‘Courage to Give Birth to an Unborn Child’

I believe in having the courage to give birth to an unborn child By, Detroit Catholic. “I love life. I have loving care and respect for life and death. My faith and my science drive these beliefs in me. Quoting from Jeremiah, ‘Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you. Before you were born, I set you apart, I appointed you as a prophet to the nations.

Harbaugh previously addressed his pro-life views in a 2020 interview with National Review ahead of the coronavirus-impacted college football season. He said at that time he saw a silver lining from the pandemic and saw it as a message from God.

“Personally, I don’t think living a faith-based life is a coincidence,” Harbaugh said. “It’s a message – it’s time for us to grow in our faith. To have respect and reverence for God. You see people care more about the sanctity of life. I hope it continues – and not only in this time of crisis or pandemic.

“We talk about the sanctity of life, yet we live in a society that aborts babies. There is nothing more horrible than that.”

The Wolverines’ season opens Sept. 3 at home against Colorado State.