Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is coming off a banner season, Finally beat Ohio State Winning the Big Ten Championship and sending the Wolverines to the College Football Playoff.

Now, as College football season inches closer Harbaugh will have to figure out who will start at center during the first week of the 2022 season.

Harbaugh spoke at Big Ten media days on Tuesday and told reporters the competition will be between redshirt junior Cade McNamara and sophomore JJ McCarthy.

“Yeah. Cade is the starting quarterback,” Harbaugh told reporters, according to 247Sports. “When we line up for the first practice, he’s going to take … he’s going to be with the first team. Now, finally, in training camp, JJ is going to get the same opportunity that Cade is going to get. They’re both going to get a ton of reps. There’s going to be time to have that competition, the starting quarterback for the first game. Decide who.”

McNamara is a starter in 2021, passing for 2,576 yards and 15 touchdowns While leading Michigan to its first Big Ten Championship since 2004. However, McCarthy is a highly touted recruit and enters his sophomore season with some experience under his belt.

McCarthy appeared in 11 games as a freshman, racking up 640 yards of offense with five touchdowns.

“So the separators play better, play better,” Harbaugh said, according to 247Sports. “They’re both really good. And No. 1 is how many times he can just go in and lead the team down the field and put points on the board. That’s the main criteria. What guy can do that? Cade did that 50 percent of the time last year. JJ, I didn’t do the numbers on JJ, but he Every time I got in and finished the drive it felt like a lot.”

