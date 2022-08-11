New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A red panda cub has been welcomed with open arms at a Michigan zoo.

Potter Park Zoo in Lansing, Michigan helped 8-year-old red panda Maliha deliver her precious cub in late July.

As red pandas are an endangered species, this birth is considered a significant achievement for the species, the facility wrote in a recent press release.

There are fewer than 205 red pandas in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Program.

Maleeha’s cub, whose name has not yet been released, is considered a “valuable addition to the population,” according to Potter Park Zoo.

This cub is the second successful litter Maleeha has delivered in two years.

In a statement, Annie Markham, lead keeper of the zoo’s carnivore area, said, “Maliha is doing amazing. She is an experienced mother and a wonderful newborn. The cub is actively nursing and growing at a healthy rate.”

Partner is Deegan-Reid Maleeha, a red panda that will be relocated from Knoxville Zoo to Potter Park Zoo in 2021 as part of AZA’s Species Survival Program.

The program aims to maintain genetic diversity by carefully mating animals.

Mother and cub will stay out of the public eye for a while, but visitors will be able to see Deegan-Reid in his display.

According to Potter Park Zoo, red panda newborns are born deaf and blind and are small enough to fit in the palm of a human.

It is reported that red panda cubs take about two weeks to open their eyes and about two months before they move outside their nests.

Experts estimate that fewer than 10,000 red pandas live in the wild.

Wildlife veterinarians at the zoo monitor the mother and cub through a hidden nesting box camera.

The zoo said it will provide the public with wellness checks and updates on the cubs’ growth and development in the coming weeks.

Visually, red pandas look similar to bears and raccoons.

Yet the small mammal is not closely related to the two species, and is actually part of the Ailuridae family – a non-specialized carnivore that originated in Europe and dispersed into Asia and North America.

Red pandas are the only surviving members of this mammal family tree.

Its closest relative — the long-extinct Simoceon — was a puma-like creature that lived about 18 million years ago, National Geographic reports.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, experts estimate that fewer than 10,000 red pandas live in the wild in the temperate forests of the eastern Himalayas.

The red-furred and ring-tailed animal is currently protected in China, Nepal, Myanmar, Bhutan and India.

It can grow up to 24 inches tall, weigh up to 17 pounds, and typically live between 9 and 13 years.

Gestation periods last about 135 days — and red pandas typically give birth to one to four cubs at a time.