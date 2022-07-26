New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Jacob Hills, a recent high school graduate from Grand Blanc, Michigan and soon-to-be enlisted in the National Guard, was found dead in Detroit on Monday after his father received an anonymous call.

Hills’ family reported him missing Sunday evening, hours before the teenager was shot in the basement of a Detroit-area apartment building Monday morning, Detroit Police Commander Michael McGinnis said at a Monday news conference recorded by Fox 2 Detroit. The Hills had come to the apartment building for a party.

“Without hindering the investigation, we do know that the victim is interested in purchasing a firearm. Whether it’s in the area where he lives or in this area – we don’t want to go into that level of detail at this time,” he said. “I know for sure he was here for a party. What happened from then to where they are now, we need to get answers for the family.”

Michigan man arrested for 2-year brutal murder tells judge he needs to get out of prison to start new job

Hills had spent Saturday on a boat with his family and informed them that he was going to a party in Detroit that night.

Next

Image 1 of 2

previous

Image 2 of 2

When they didn’t hear from him Sunday, Hills’ family tracked the 18-year-old’s phone location Sunday and found his vehicle and phone in Dearborn Heights, according to McGinnis.

Later Sunday evening, the teenager’s father received an anonymous call informing him that his son was in the basement of an apartment building on Warren Avenue in Detroit, police said at a news conference reported by Cmdr. Fox 2.

2022 Police search for 4-year-old Texas girl abducted from home

Officers arrived at the scene shortly after the phone call and discovered Hills’ body.

Next

Image 1 of 2

previous

Image 2 of 2

“His life was cut short and our detectives are working diligently to identify the perpetrator in this case and bring justice to the family,” the police chief said, adding that Hills was with friends at the party before he was found dead.

Jacob’s mother Sadie Hills said WXYZ Officers found her son “in a pool of blood.”

Hills also said the rifle Jacob had recently purchased in Grand Blanc was “in his car” after he drove to Detroit on Saturday, where she believes her son was “criticized” for his new gun and graduation money.

“They stole his shoes off his feet,” she told the outlet.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Initial reports speculated that Hills was in possession of an AR-15 that went missing when he was shot, but Detroit police confirmed to Fox News Digital that there was no missing firearm as of Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the case to contact Detroit Police Homicide at 313-596-2260.