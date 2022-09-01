Michigan Supreme Court must decide whether voters will see abortion on the ballot

Enlarge this image toggle signature Sarah Rice/The Washington Post via Getty Im

LANSING, Michigan. A proposed state constitutional amendment that could protect Michigan’s right to abortion has faced yet another hurdle on its way to a November vote. On Wednesday, the four-member board deadlocked over whether to send the amendment to voters this fall.

Abortion rights advocates are expected to appeal the ruling directly to the state Supreme Court, but time is running out. Any language scheduled to appear on the ballot must be sent to print by September 9th.

“Of course, the next step is to ask the Supreme Court to have the board do its job, essentially, and put it to a vote because we met the requirements,” says Darcy McConnell of the Reproductive Freedom for All group.

McConnell says the campaign has garnered many more signatures than is required for a vote. In fact, the petition broke a record in the state with more than 700,000 voters signing it.

For Michigan residents who support abortion rights, the possibility of a pro-abortion amendment is important. The state has a nearly 100-year-old law banning abortion unless the life of the pregnant woman is at risk. This law is currently under litigation and is not enforced.

But Republicans said the petitions that were circulated contained typos and words that were pushed too close together to be easily understood. Proposed Amendment reviewed due to alleged typographical errors in their language of petitions within a few weeks.

“Name those typos, mistakes, mistakes or whatever,” says Eric Doster, attorney for Citizens for Women and Children with MI. “This gibberish now before the council does not meet the requirements of a full test under the law, and this council has never approved, never approved a petition with such typos and errors.”

version of the petition is available online typos appear on the website of the Council of State Agitators, such as: “DESOLUTIONS ON ALL MATTERS RELATED TO PREGNANCY.”



The Reproductive Freedom for All group behind the proposed amendment could appeal Wednesday’s decision directly to the Michigan Supreme Court, where Democrats have a slim majority.

If approved by the courts, Michigan will join other states, such as California and Vermont, where voters will see similar abortion rights amendments to the state constitution on their ballots this November.

After voters in Kansas decided to reject a constitutional amendment that would have restricted abortion rights, Democrats across the country have renewed their enthusiasm for abortion rights.

Democrats, including Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, are pushing hard for the amendment in part because of how much is at stake in November. Whitmer is running for re-election against an opponent of abortion rights Republican Tudor Dixonbacked by former President Donald Trump. Dixon made headlines this summer after answering a question about the hypothetical rape of a 14-year-old child by a family member, which is a “perfect example” of why abortion should be banned.

A right-to-abortion amendment could push abortion-rights advocates into the polls and push Democrats up and down the ballot to win.