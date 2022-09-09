Michigan Supreme Court: Abortion Amendment Must Appear on Ballot

The Michigan Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a proposed constitutional amendment on abortion rights must appear on the November ballot, despite typographical problems that opponents hoped would derail the measure.

judgmentThe US Supreme Court in Roe Vs. The court’s first action with abortion since overturning the national constitutional right to abortion granted under Wade, means Michiganders will have a chance to explicitly enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution when they vote this fall.

By a 5-2 decision, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled that the Board of State Canvassers must certify the proposed constitutional amendment despite the alleged typographical problems. Chief Justice Bridget McCormack chastised board members and abortion rights opponents who suggested the space between the words in the measure, which garnered more than 750,000 signatures, must have been a fatal flaw.

Abortion, Slavery and Marijuana:Here are the poll questions to watch in the 2022 midterms

Your Ballot:Will Republicans Flip the House in the Midterm Elections? These 12 races will tell the story.

“Challengers have not submitted a single signature that claims to be confused by the limited-spaced sections in the full text portion of the proposal,” McCormack wrote.

“They’re going to disenfranchise millions of Michiganders not because they believe the thousands of Michiganders who signed the proposition were confused by it, but because they believe they’ve identified a technique that allows them to do so, a game of Gotcha very bad.” done.” The judge added

Justices Richard Bernstein, Elizabeth Clement, Megan Cavanagh and Elizabeth Welch joined McCormack in the majority. All but Clement were nominated by Democrats. Republican-nominated Justices Brian Zahra and David Viviano voted against putting the measure on the ballot.

Abortion, voting and COVID-19:Why we’re watching these 10 governor’s races in the 2022 midterms

Your vote:Control of the Senate is now a coin flip: These are the 7 midterm election races to watch

Both Zahra and Viviano accepted the argument from anti-abortion rights advocates and Republicans on the board, agreeing with the apparently small spaces between the words and calling the proposed constitutional amendment unconstitutional.

The court needed to make its decision before Friday, when local clerks must finalize candidates and issues appearing on the ballot. The general election is November 8, but absentee ballots go on September 24 for overseas and stationed voters.

“We are more excited and motivated now than ever to restore the protections lost under Roe,” said Darcy McConnell, director of communications for the Reproductive Freedom for All (RFFA) campaign. “This confirms that more than 730,000 voters read, signed and understood the petitions and the opposition’s frivolous claims designed to distract from our efforts to preserve our abortion rights under Roe for nearly 50 years.”

The protesters vowed to take the fight to the voters.

“It’s now up to voters to reject this flawed, extreme proposition on Election Day. We’re confident the majority will say no to Proposition 3,” said Kristen Polo, a spokeswoman for Citizens to Support MI Women and Children, a coalition opposing the amendment.

The question of abortion access has become increasingly vexing in this election cycle. After Roe’s reversal, a 1931 Michigan state law decriminalizing most abortions was reenacted. But on Wednesday, Court of Claims Judge Elizabeth Glaisher ruled that the law was unconstitutional and therefore unenforceable. It marked a victory for Planned Parenthood of Michigan, which filed suit before Roe was overturned seeking to overturn the state law.

Opponents of abortion rights are expected to appeal the ruling, but a final court decision is unlikely before Election Day.

The state Supreme Court may take up a separate lawsuit, filed by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who also argues that the ban is unconstitutional and that the state constitution already protects the right to an abortion. But the Michigan Supreme Court has refused to formally accept the case for months, despite pleas from the governor.

Even if the Michigan Supreme Court were to take up any case and rule in favor of Whitmer or Planned Parenthood, the proposed constitutional amendment would amount to a more permanent right to abortion in Michigan.

Previously:The Supreme Court in Roe v. Overturned Wade, eliminating the constitutional right to abortion

Michigan’s abortion amendment: Here’s what it would and wouldn’t do if passed

A number of abortion rights supporters formally asked the court to place the proposed amendment on the ballot, including University of Michigan law professors, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessle.

A majority of Michiganders and most people across the country support some level of abortion, according to polls before Roe’s reversal and after the court’s June decision. Democratic candidates in Michigan have been campaigning extensively on the issue, promising to fight for abortion rights.

The inclusion of an abortion amendment on the ballot could have a significant impact on other races this fall. While opponents of abortion rights will vote against the measure, the vote and the level of support for the proposal indicated by the highest number of signatures ever collected for such a ballot initiative bode well for the turnout among abortion rights supporters.

Contact Dave Boucher: dboucher@freepress.com or 313-938-4591. Follow him on Twitter @Dave_Boucher1.