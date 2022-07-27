New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

18-year-old student survives school shooting Oxford, Michigan, She took the stage Tuesday to audition for “America’s Got Talent” in 2021, which she said will help her “remember the good.”

Ava Swiss, a senior at Oxford High School, received a standing ovation after performing an emotional performance of “Remember” from the four judges: Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel. The singer is Lauren Daigle.

Klum called the performance “amazing,” while Mandel called it “inspiring.”

“In life, It’s hard to show up, especially after an incredible injury,” Mandel said. “To see you overcome that and shine the way you did today is so inspiring for every human being. So, you really shined.”

Vergara said the Swiss “took my breath away” in her emotional display.

“It was one of those auditions I’ll never forget,” Cowell, known for being a tough critic at times, told Swiss.

All four judges gave the Swiss a “yes,” allowing her to continue Next round of competition.

Before performing, the Swiss told judges that “it’s very difficult” because four of her fellow students were killed and seven others, including a teacher, were injured. November 2021 shooting.

“All I remember is my community, my family, and love.” she said. “And I remember that it’s there for me, and it’s going to help me get to where I need to be.”

The shooting suspect, Ethan Crumbley, has been charged first degree murder, And his parents were charged with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly giving their son access to a gun.