Michigan’s Supreme Court ruled Thursday that Michigan residents will vote in the November election on whether to protect abortion rights under the state constitution.

A 1931 law criminalizing abortion in Michigan went into effect after the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, but the law was suspended earlier this year and a judge struck it down last week.

Voters will now decide the issue after Reproductive Freedom for All collected more than 700,000 signatures to qualify the abortion question for the ballot.

The state Board of Canvassers deadlocked along party lines last week, with Republicans and abortion opponents arguing the petition was invalid because of the right gap.

The Michigan Supreme Court ordered the board to certify the ballot measure on Thursday, breaking a board deadlock.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has asked the state Supreme Court to rule on a 1931 law that criminalized abortion, but has not said whether the high court will intervene.

Last month, voters in Kansas voted 59% to 41% to give lawmakers the ability to regulate abortion in the state.

