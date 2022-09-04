Michigan QB Cade McNamara reacts to ‘unusual’ QB rotation: ‘I had my best camp ever’

For the first time, at least publicly, Michigan FootballCade McNamara expressed his displeasure with the way the quarterback position is being handled.

McNamara started Saturday’s 51-7 win over Colorado State. JJ McCarthy is slated to start Week 2 against Hawaii. Harbaugh announced the plan a week before the opener, but before that McNamara was expected to retain his title as the starter.

“I would definitely say it’s pretty unusual,” McNamara said after the game. “It was something I didn’t expect at the end of camp. I thought I had my best camp, I put myself in good shape, it was just a decision that went with the coach.

McNamara led the Wolverines to their first Big Ten title since 2004 a season ago and was named a captain by his teammates this offseason.

“I was confident in the way I performed in camp, definitely felt that way,” he said. “You know, of course, it’s not my decision. But, whatever my role is — you know I’m honored that my peers recognize me for the role that I’m playing right now.

“That’s about it.”

Another reason for his tough demeanor was his performance on Saturday. McNamara completed just 9 of 18 passes for 136 yards and a touchdown and had an interception in the red zone that was overturned after officials dropped the ball on review.

McNamara drove into the red zone on four occasions, yet UM made just one touchdown and three field goals. Harbaugh cited drops as a major factor in the field goal-to-touchdown ratio and added that “you don’t get away from any one standard” when making this decision.

“There were some things that didn’t go our way, but I thought we handled it pretty well,” McNamara said. “The thing about the first game was that I missed two goals, we had two drops, it was like the first game on the offensive side of the ball so we had to clean it up and I was a part of that. “

McCarthy masterminded Saturday’s offense after the Wolverines blew a 30-0 lead, flashing speed down the field and making him a five-star prospect.

On his third play, the first time he didn’t make it, McCarthy put on a read option and scampered 20 yards down the left sideline for a touchdown.

“It’s a design,” Harbaugh said. “He’s got that kind of electric ability when he’s running with the football. I thought he acquitted himself.

McCarthy went 4-4 passing for 30 yards, intentionally showing he could pass the check-down; He’s doing everything he can to prove he’s ready to hit a single, and not just for metaphorical fences.

He added 50 rushing yards on three attempts as Michigan scored touchdowns on both of its drives.

Harbaugh was told McNamara wasn’t overly excited when talking about the situation with the media and asked what he could do to manage it and keep the quarterback’s spirits up.

“I think we can all agree the way we’re doing this, we’ve got a lot more information two weeks later than we had two weeks ago,” he said. “I don’t feel like I have to handle it, they’re both fantastic competitors and both fighters.

“I don’t feel like I have to organize anything, just go out there and let them compete and let them do what they do.”

McNamara repeated himself; It was not his decision. He said Harbaugh suggested he didn’t do it all season and knew he had to rely on just one guy, “even if it’s shaky, that’s how it is.”

No career had a perfect trajectory, but the one-time four-star from Nevada was the quarterback of a Big Ten championship team. In July he said he was confident about his position and had worked hard to earn the respect and trust of his teammates and coaches.

On Saturday, he admitted he had to get used to the push-and-pull nature of his role in the team.

“It’s whatever part of my career I deal with,” he said. “Whether I was Joe (before playing Milton), whether it was finally coming in, whether it was last season and now this season.

“I think you know at this point I’ve made a call on how to deal with these things.”

Contact Tony Garcia at apgarcia@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @realtonygarcia.