A Ferris State University A professor suspended in January for making a profanity-laced video to welcome students has settled a legal dispute with the school by agreeing to accept $95,000.

Barry Mehler also agreed to a three-year gag order. He could be forced to pay $60,000 if he criticizes Ferris State University.

Mehler, 75, agreed to retire from the school rather than face termination. He taught history at Ferris State for decades.

The professor was placed on paid leave in January for telling students in a video that “civilization is collapsing” and “life on your planet is going extinct” before telling them they were “disease carriers.”

The 14-minute video has received over 500,000 views on YouTube. Mehler used profanity and made sexual references when discussing his attendance policy, grades, plagiarism and COVID-19.

Mehler was upset with the university for denying the need for a Covid-19 vaccination. He called the students “vectors of the disease” and said they were not required to attend classes in person.

“You guys are just carriers of disease to me and I don’t want to be anywhere near you, so keep your f-king distance. Come on my Zoom if you want to talk to me,” Mehler said.

Mehler also told the students that he doesn’t see “any human c–sucker” and that he has a “paid f–king union job.”

“I’m standing in front of you today with no man in sight and a paid f–king union job and no liar of an administrator–telling me how to teach my classes because I’m a .–king tenured professor,” Mehler said.

His message for students who wanted to complain to their dean was: “Fk you.”

“If you want to complain to your dean, f—k, go ahead, I’m retiring at the end of this year and I can’t give a flying f—k anymore,” Mehler said.

He later said that the speech he gave was adapted from an episode of HBO’s Deadwood and used to address the plagiarism issue.

The professor filed a lawsuit against the university in late January, claiming it violated his First Amendment rights. Mlive.com .

Mehler later told The Associated Press that he was performing in the video while speaking to the students.

Many of the courses in Mehler’s classes, obtained by Fox News Digital, carry a “trigger warning,” which states, “Dr. Mehler takes on many personas, some of which are racist and some of which are sexist. As a result, Dr. Mehler uses profanity and generally rejects racial slurs.” and uses sexual slurs. It is important for students to understand that Dr. Mehler never expresses his ‘own’ opinions in class. He is always performing and always expressing the opinions of others.”

Adam Subs of Fox News and The Associated Press contributed to this report.