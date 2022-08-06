New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Michigan State Police arrested three people and seized nearly $1 million worth of cocaine after a recent traffic stop.

On July 27, troopers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. According to Fox 17, MSP said the driver authorized a search of the vehicle after police noticed the passenger was acting suspiciously.

But the driver absconded before searching. A woman and two small children were also in the car.

The vehicle would later crash, but no one was inside when troopers arrived. Troopers found 22 pounds of cocaine in the car.

MSP said the cocaine seized had an estimated street value of $985,000.

According to troopers, law enforcement was able to locate 27-year-old Daquan Wilson in an outbuilding with a baby.

Another suspect, 22-year-old Jadzia Kobeo of New York, was found near a marsh with a young child.

Police also arrested 50-year-old Nedra Thompson, MSP said.

All three suspects are New York residents.

Wilson and Kobeo are charged with fleeing, resisting and obstructing authorities, possession of more than 1,000 grams of cocaine with intent to distribute and fourth-degree child abuse.

Thompson was charged with possession with intent to deliver and counterfeit money.

All three suspects face a maximum sentence of life in prison and fines of up to $1 million.

The incident is under active investigation, the MSP said.