New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A Michigan man disappeared Sunday evening after a Tall Heights concert at the Listening Room in Grand Rapids, according to authorities.

According to his wife, Ali Sweet, Logan Thayer Sweet was last seen leaving the Commerce parking garage and heading west on Weston Street.

She told Fox News Digital Wednesday that he had never failed to come home before and that “it was completely unusual.”

Before leaving the stage, he posed smiling in a photo with the band members and texted his wife around 9:55 p.m.

Missing 11-year-old Texas girl Imani Stephens believed to be in ‘grave or immediate danger’

He left riding a charcoal gray 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 650 motorcycle and may have taken routes 196 or 131 through the Hamilton area. He wears a blue and orange helmet with nautical themed artwork.

Ali Sweet said her husband is an experienced rider and it took her 40 minutes to get home.

In posts on social media, she said his phone last pinged near the Weston Apartments in Grand Rapids and that there were no “odd purchases” on his credit cards.

Police have charged a 22-year-old man with the murder of missing University of Mississippi student Jim Lee, who they believe is dead

Michigan State Police said they conducted an aerial search by helicopter Tuesday night and found no sign of Sweet.

Investigators are asking landowners in Doerr and Burnips to check their fields.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Sweet is about 6 feet tall with shoulder length brown hair and hazel eyes. He weighs about 230 pounds.

Anyone with information on Sweet’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Wayland Post at 269-792-2213 or Allegan County Central Dispatch at 269-673-3899.